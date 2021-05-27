The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Leah Goldin attacks gov't officials for failing to negotiate return of son

Goldin lashes at anyone who refers to her son as dead, saying that a soldier who went out to defend the country and did not return is missing in action.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 27, 2021 19:51
Leah Goldin, mother of Hadar, speaks at a press conference, August 5, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Leah Goldin, mother of Hadar, speaks at a press conference, August 5, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The mother of Hadar Goldin, Leah, whose son's remains have been in Hamas' possession since 2014, sharply criticized the Israeli government on Thursday for failing to negotiate for the return of her son during the IDF Operation Guardian of the Walls.
Goldin spoke with Ron Kaufman on 103FM and called out the Israeli government for allowing the entry of goods into Gaza Strip before the return of her son's remains from Hamas.
Goldin is known for lashing out at anyone who refers to her son as dead, saying that a soldier who went out to defend the country and did not return should be considered missing in action.
  
According to the IDF, Lt. Goldin was abducted and killed during Operation Protective Edge in a Hamas attack on August 1, 2014, when he was 23 years old. He was abducted during a UN and US-mandated, EU-supported, humanitarian ceasefire.
There has been no indication that the government is negotiating for the return of his body.
Goldin said during the interview that her son has been missing for seven years, and for the first time in the history of the country during a war it was declared not to be a priority to return the bodies of missing soldiers.
"This is our reality, seven years of contempt and disgust," she said to Kaufman.
Goldin went after Defense Minister Benny Gantz, noting that he was the one who sent Hadar to Gaza while chief of staff of the IDF, along with the current Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, who headed the intelligence unit of the IDF at the time.
She noted that the perception that the 2014 ceasefire would be honored by Hamas was equivalent to sending her son "like a duck to the range."
Goldin added that Gantz refuses to meet with her family, and Israeli officials do not tell them anything.
She said these officials are criminals against IDF soldiers, that she refuses to close the accounts of what happened, calling on public support to stop the government from further "humiliating" the families of abducted soldiers
Golding argued that Israel should halt shipments of aid filled with vaccines to the Gaza Strip that will make them stronger and able to "fire missiles and explosive balloons at us."
"They're criminals against IDF soldiers. I don't want to forget everything that happened," she said. 
She also noted that Kohavi has made no effort to contact her family regarding the return of her son.
"This morning I sent him a letter and asked to meet urgently," Goldin said. "This is the first thing Israel needs to say. First, return the bodies of the soldiers you abducted from us. It is not possible to sign a ceasefire agreement before resolving the previous ceasefire, because it means that we agree to a ceasefire," with a terror organization that "will kidnap and kill our soldiers."


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas Hadar Goldin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke truth that Israeli strikes were precise- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
JOANNA LANDAU

Israel's battle of the narrative on social media - opinion

 By JOANNA LANDAU
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

Israel's Education Ministry, schools need to strengthen trust - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Gershon Baskin

It's time for some hardcore realism on both sides: Israelis & Palestinians

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by