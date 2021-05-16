Leicester City players wave Palestinian flag after FA Cup victory

The move was meant to be in solidarity with the Palestinians, as Israel is currently fighting the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas in an escalating conflict, which has seen rockets fired into Israel and airstrikes into Gaza and resulted in multiple lives lost.

It isn't uncommon for players to wave flags of their home countries following a title victory. However, neither of the two players in question, Hazma Choudhury and Wesley Fofana, are Palestinian. Fofana was originally born in France, while Chodhury, whose goal led Leicester City to win their first ever FA Cup, is from a Bengali family. However, both players are practicing Muslims.

This took place following multiple protests around the world in solidarity with the Palestinians.

