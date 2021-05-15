Homes in southern Israel sustain direct hits as rockets rain down

Some 200 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, the IDF reported. Some 30 of these rockets fell back into the Gaza Strip. Another 100 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Over 2,000 rockets have been launched from the Hamas-run enclave since the start of the fighting on Monday.

An apartment in a high-rise residential building in the southern city of Beersheba was heavily damaged Saturday morning during a rocket salvo from the Gaza Strip. No one was injured as the family had been sleeping in the bomb shelter when rockets hit the city.

A rocket damaged the electric grid in the southern part of Beersheba on Friday afternoon as it was undergoing repairs, according to the Beersheba city council. The outage left tens of thousands of people across the city without electricity.

A car caught fire on Friday afternoon after sustaining a direct hit from a rocket in the Beersheba region. One person was minorly injured and received medical treatment on site. Another rocket fell close to the Airforce Technical school, also located in the south of the city.

In Ashdod, which was the target of several rocket barrages overnight, the sixth floor of a multi-story residential building was hit as was a factory in the city's port.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Homes in the college-town of Sderot were also damaged, one extensively, when rockets were fired towards the city. Another rocket damaged a store in the city.

Sirens sounded in the town of Kiryat Gat during the funeral of 5 year-old Ido Avigail, who was killed two days ago when a rocket made a direct impact on his home in Sderot.

No injuries were reported.

Ten civilians and one soldier have been killed since Monday. Another 564 people have been injured, six of them seriously.

Several homes in Israel sustained direct hits from rockets launched from the Gaza Strip during salvos overnight Friday and Saturday morning in the sixth day of fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas.