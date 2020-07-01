The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

MK Shelah: 'How have we gotten to July 1 without an annexation map?'

State Control Committee slams lack of governmental, security preparation

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JULY 1, 2020 20:34
Ofer Shelah (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Ofer Shelah
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel is about to launch a major initiative – the annexation of West Bank settlements – without properly debating the security and foreign relations impact, warned Comptroller Committee head Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) on Wednesday.
“How have we gotten to July 1 without an annexation map,” he asked during a committee debate on the matter in the Knesset.
Among the larger questions that need to be examined are the impact of the creation of a Palestinian state and the impact on some of Israel larger security issues, such as Iran.
“It is unclear what we need to prepare for,” Shelah said. “No one knows on what date [annexation] will happen, or in which manner, only that it can happen any day.”
“There is an important public aspect here, so from here a call goes out to conduct the process in the clearest, most thorough and most transparent way possible,” he added. “An important decision is about to be reached, and it is crucial that all the elements voice their consolidated position so that the public may judge.”
Rani Peled, who heads the National Security Council’s intelligence department, tried to down play the situation, noting that his organization had been part of the dialogue from the start, including with the US.
The NSC has also presented a document on the matter to the prime minister and to a number of security officials, noting that a more in-depth conversation would be held on the topic.
But Shelah was struck by the Army Radio interview he heard that morning, in which Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) said he had no information with regard to whether or not Israeli annexation was happening on Wednesday.
Based on the coalition agreement between the Likud and Blue and White parties, Israel can apply annexation as early as July 1, but the day dawned without any declaration of sovereignty, any clear sense of a plan, or a substantive debate on the matter among professionals, ministers and parliamentarians.
Peled said that conversation had occurred based on the map provided in January within the context of the Trump administration’s peace plan. This include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and security officials.
But Shelah said the conversations could only be theoretical at best, because there was no final map. According to some reports, that plan could also be a limited one that applies only to the settlement blocs.
“Even if you claim that the Trump plan was published and is known to all for the purpose of preparation, clearly there is a big difference between applying sovereignty to 30% of the [West Bank] territory and applying sovereignty only to Gush Etzion or... the Jordan Valley. How can a decision be reached on this basis?” Shelah said.
Foreign Ministry Deputy Director of Public Diplomacy Noam Katz said a team has been formed in their office to explore different scenarios and that a position paper had been given to the National Security Council.
But emissaries abroad have only previously supplied general talking points, he said. When holding meetings with foreign dignitaries, the emissaries listen and then speak generally of Israeli security and diplomatic concerns, he said.
A Justice Ministry representative said that his office had discussed the legal ramifications of the application of Israeli law to portions of the West Bank, but that it had not been in communication with NSC about the matter.
MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) said that as of Wednesday, “Israel was heading into the unknown.”
Israel is about to engage “in a dramatic process” that will make its citizens culpable for war crimes, that goes against international law and will transform the country into one known for “apartheid,” Zandberg said.
The whole world is talking about Israel and only its own government is silent, she continued. Experts in the Foreign Ministry and the Justice Ministry have to sound the alarm to warn Israel that it is heading to disaster, Zandberg said.
Meretz Party head MK Nitzan Horowitz said that Israel was already paying a diplomatic price over the conversation about annexation, even before anything had happened.


Tags israeli politics Ofer Shelah Israeli Annexation West Bank Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The chief justice: Mogoeng and his support of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by