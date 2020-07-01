The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Annexation decision likely to be made next week

July 1, the first day on which the coalition agreement allowed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring sovereignty to a vote, passed without any progress on that front, as was expected.

By LAHAV HARKOV, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JULY 1, 2020 17:30
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – is annexation more a political interest than a legacy issue? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – is annexation more a political interest than a legacy issue?
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem and Washington are expected to coordinate their decision on where and when Israel will extend its laws in the West Bank next week, a source with knowledge of the talks between the sides told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.
“Netanyahu continues in talks with the Americans and had a discussion today with the National Security Council head and security chiefs in the framework of a number of discussions on the matter. ‪More discussions will take place in the coming days,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office read.
US Special Envoy for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz and Scott Leith of the UN National Security Council headed back to Washington after meetings with Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.
Berkowitz is expected to bring his findings from the trip to Senior Adviser to the US President Jared Kushner, who will then weigh in and present the situation to US President Donald Trump.
Trump, who has not been directly involved in Middle East peace matters in recent months, is then expected to make his final decision on the matter, which will likely happen next week.
Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis said similarly that Israel will annex portions of the West Bank in July but only after US President Donald Trump has made a statement on the matter.
Israeli application of sovereignty “will only happen after a declaration by Trump,” Akunis told Army Radio, emphasizing that this would be a new one, that would be issued from the US.
Such a Trump declaration was initially scheduled for the end of last week, but was then delayed, and Israel is waiting for it to be rescheduled before it takes any action, Akunis said.
Trump’s Senior Counsel Kellyanne Conway spoke of an announcement on Israeli annexation last week that never happened.
Gantz’s statements that the government should only work on things that have to do with coronavirus and the related economic downturn at this point is not a dealbreaker for the US, an American source said, though they believe it would give the move greater longevity and US support when Trump is no longer president.
The coalition deal allows Netanyahu to bring sovereignty to a cabinet or Knesset vote - either one is enough to extend Israeli law to territory that was part of the British Mandate for Palestine - without Gantz’s approval.
It was still unclear on Wednesday whether Netanyahu would seek to apply sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank, including all settlements and the Jordan Valley, as stipulated by the Trump peace plan, or to a smaller part of it. Gantz sought to limit the move to the major settlement blocs, but Netanyahu emphasized sovereignty over Bet El and Shiloh, both Biblical cities that are not in the blocs, in a speech to Christians United For Israel this week.
Akunis pushed back at reports that the Jordan Valley would not be included in an Israeli sovereignty plan. He noted that it has long been planned to be part of Israel’s sovereign borders dating back to the Allon plan, put forward in 1967 immediately after the Six-Day War by Labor general and politician Yigal Allon, who served as acting Prime Minister.
“Of course it has to be in [the sovereignty plan],” Akunis said.
But many of the conversations between the American and Israeli sides have not been about sovereignty and have focused on the Palestinians’ status.
The US has encouraged Israel to give the Palestinian Authority greater control over Palestinian parts of Area C that would not be part of Israel under the Trump plan, though the IDF would still be able to secure those areas. Among the ideas discussed was not requiring IDF approval for Palestinian construction.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told Berkowitz he wants Israel to make more of an effort to negotiate and coordinate with the Palestinians, in addition to talking with Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf States.
Also Wednesday, Canberra expressed its concerns for the first time over the possibility that Israel may extend its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, in a statement from Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.
“We are following with concern possible moves towards the unilateral annexation or change in status of territory on the West Bank,” Payne stated. “The focus needs to be on a return to direct and genuine negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians for a durable and resilient peace arrangement, as soon as possible.”
Payne said she directs expressed this view to Ashkenazi.
This was the first public statement on the matter from the Australian Government, which is very supportive of Israel, though former officials and the Australian Labor Party condemned possible sovereignty moves in recent days.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a plea to the Israeli government not to annex parts of the West Bank and to instead return to the negotiating table.
"There is another way," Johnson wrote in Yediot Aharonot, pushing for the renewal of peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis.
"While I understand the frustration felt by both sides, it is our duty to take advantage of the energy of this moment in order to return another time to the negotiating table and to strive for a solution. This will demand compromises from both sides," said Johnson.
“I still believe that the only way to achieve true and lasting security for Israel, the homeland of the Jewish people, is through a solution that allows for justice and security for both Israelis and Palestinians...The only way to achieve this is for both sides to return to the negotiating table. This must be our goal. Annexation will only distance us from it,” the British prime minister wrote.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drain reiterated its country’s position that “an annexation decision could not be left without consequences and we are examining different options at a national level and also in coordination with our main European partners.”
Jerusalem Post Staff and Reuters contributed to this report.



