National cyber unit warns of incoming Iranian, anti-Israel cyber attack

The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) issued a warning on Wednesday that Iran and other anti-Israel activists are expected to stage a series of cyber attacks on Israel between May 14 and 22.May 22 is the commemoration of Iran's Jerusalem Day. Known as #OpJerusalem, the annual attacks in recent years have used Iran's Jerusalem Day - dedicated to "liberating" Jerusalem from the Jewish state - as a pivot point to organize around.The INCD said that the #OpJerusalem attacks are usually not particularly sophisticated. In the past, they have vandalized Israeli Internet sites, spread anti-Israel cyber influence campaigns and overloading various online services with denial of service and similar strategies. A statement also warned of ransom-ware style attacks seeking to blackmail Israelis into paying ransom money to fix interrupted electronic services.During this period, the INCD recommends to the public to be extra vigilant about not clicking on messages or links or any other electronic items which appear to be suspicious or whose identity is unknown. Furthermore, the INCD warned that the hacking campaign might use fake coronavirus-related links and items as a disguise to fool Israelis into clicking, which would infect their computer with a virus. The statement also suggested using anti-virus programs and reporting any problems to their emergency call-in center.