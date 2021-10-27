PA condemns Israel's plan to advance housing units in settlements

The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel’s approval to construct more than 3,000 housing units in West Bank settlements, saying the decision “destroys what is left of the two-state solution.”

A statement issued by the PA presidency said that “such unilateral measures belittle the efforts of the US administration, which would require a Palestinian response to these offensive measures based on the decisions of the Palestinian leadership, international law, and UN resolutions.”

The PA called on the US administration to implement its pledge to reject settlements and unilateral measures.

“These Israeli measures call for a decisive stance from all parties of the international community, including the International Quartet and the Security Council, to confront these Israeli decisions and practices that seek to steal Palestinian land and push matters towards a state of instability and tension, which will negatively affect everyone,” the PA added.

A HOUSING CONSTRUCTION project in Israel. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

It also warned of the “dangers of these unacceptable practices which will have serious consequences and constitute a challenge to the recent American message calling for a stop to settlement activities.”