Palestinian Authority to honor 'martyrs' by planting 35,000 olive trees

Terror promotion, such as honoring terrorists, is strictly prohibited under article 251 of the Israeli Order for Security Provisions, according to the report.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 13:15
THROUGHOUT ISRAEL, the vine and olive tree grow together, as can be seen in the Upper Galilee. (photo credit: CARMEL WINERY)
THROUGHOUT ISRAEL, the vine and olive tree grow together, as can be seen in the Upper Galilee.
(photo credit: CARMEL WINERY)
The Palestinian Authority announced an initiative to honor the 35,000 Palestinian "martyrs" who have died since 1917, according to Palestinian Media Watch.
The "martyrs" referred to are people who died committing acts of terror against Israel, or in the name of Islam – including suicide bombers and mass murderers.
The governing body intends to plant one olive tree for each terrorist who died from the year before the Balfour Declaration was signed until now, as part of a project titled "Alive and Provided for." In addition to the olive trees, the PA will also be erecting a monument and marble slab listing their names to stand beside them.
"Every ‎day we will grow a tree, every day we will grow a martyr," said father of Palestinian terrorist Bilal Rawajbeh, who was recently killed by return fire from Israeli soldiers after he shot at Israeli positions. "We love all the ‎martyrs, we are loyal to the martyrs, for we are standing firm on this land. We are ‎planted in this land. We’ll die standing here, and we won’t surrender.”
“Therefore, ‎our martyrs are ‘alive with their Lord, and provided for,’” he added, a quote from the Quran.
Terror promotion, such as honoring terrorists, is strictly prohibited under article 251 of the Israeli Order for Security Provisions, according to the report.
“We are honoring the Martyrs of the Palestinian cause from 1917 until now," said Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub, who also chairs the PLO ‎Supreme Council for Youth and Sports. "‎These martyrs are the most sacred thing we have."
Rajoub also said that he would provide the funds needed to governors to ensure the success of the project. One of the places chosen is a Palestinian school yard.
The goal of the project is "not only to ‎plant saplings, but also that they will be visible to our children, our students, our ‎young men and women," said the council's director-general of Youth Affairs Muhammad Sbeihat, according to the report.


