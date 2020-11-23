The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
PMW: PA highlights Arafat's call for martyrdom on anniversary of his death

Arafat died on November 11, 2004. He is commonly remembered for brokering peace accords with Israeli leaders, but the Palestinian Authority has chosen to highlight his calls for martyrs.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 19:20
Former PLO/PA Chairman Yasser Arafat: "this blood will spread on the land as it has spread on the Palestinian land – with burning and with fire," Official PA TV, November 10-11. (photo credit: PALESTINIAN MEDIA WATCH)
(photo credit: PALESTINIAN MEDIA WATCH)
On the anniversary of his death, the Palestinian Authority (PA) selectively rebroadcasted some of Yasser Arafat's speeches, specifically glorifying war, calling for martyrdom, the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported on Monday.
Arafat died on November 11, 2004. He is commonly remembered for signing two peace accords with Israeli leaders: the Oslo Accords with Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1993 and then with Israeli Foreign Minister, Shimon Peres.
Arafat was the chairman of the PLO/PA. On the official PA TV, on Tuesday, November 10 and Wednesday, November 11 broadcast a speech in which Arafat can be heard saying, "this blood [Arafat's own] will spread on the land as it has spread on the Palestinian land - with burning and fire."
He added, "Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem, millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem.”
Arafat's martyr-encouraging rhetoric was then further perpetuated by other Palestinian media authorities, including Palestinian governor of Jerusalem Adnan Ghaith.
On Saturday, November 14, Ghaith told Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, the official PA daily, that Arafat would "repeat the saying ‘Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem,’ in a clear and unequivocal sign that the path to Jerusalem is paved with sacrifices."
In November 2019, Fatah accused Hamas of banning a rally in Gaza to commemorate Arafat's death.


