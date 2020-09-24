Palestinian funding from Arab countries dropped by 85% in 2020

Palestinian officials have a feeling that the recent normalization agreements between Gulf states and Israel have led to a sudden decrease in funding from Arab states to the Palestinian Authority

According to The New Arab's Arabic-language and data from the Palestinian finance ministry service, Ramallah has received no aid from Arab countries since March, in addition to a 50% decrease in foreign aid.

The total of the Ramallah's revenues dropped by about 70% this year.

The Palestinian government's funding dropped by half with respect to foreign aid in the first seven months of the year, from $500 million in 2019 to $255 million in 2020 in foreign aid, and dropped by 85% in Arab aid, from $267 million in 2019 to $38 million in 2020, in the same period.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki examined the reasons behind the sudden fall in funding in a press conference, claiming that "most of the Arab countries did not abide by the decisions of the Arab summits to provide a financial safety net of $100 million for Palestine in the face of US and Israeli sanctions."

This financial situation happened amid the coronavirus pandemic, but also during a period when normalization agreements - strongly opposed by Ramallah - were being negotiated between several Gulf states and Israel - strongly backed by the US.

US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that he had "asked the rich Arab countries not to pay the Palestinians", according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

"We do not know if this was the result of the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, or at the request of the United States, as President Trump said," added Al-Maliki.

"But the result is the same, unfortunately these decisions have not been done nor implemented."