Palestinian Olympic official urges athletes to forfeit Israel matches

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 26, 2021 19:06
HEAD OF the Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub waves as he welcomes Saudi Football Federation chief Yasser Almisehal in Ramallah last year. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Palestine Olympic Committee chairman Jibril Rajoub has publicly encouraged Olympic athletes to boycott Israel and forfeit matches against Israelis.
Rajoub repeated posted photos of himself with Algerian Judoka Fethi Nourine on social media, writing that he appreciates Nourine's "courageous stance refusing normalization."
Nourine refused to face off against Israeli Tohar Butbul. Nourine told Algerian television: "We worked a lot to reach the Olympics... but the Palestinian cause is greater than all of this." The International Judo Federation suspended Nourine and his coach Amar Benikhlef, who then lost their Algerian Olympic Committee accreditation.
In an interview with an Algerian radio station, posted to Rajoub’s Facebook page, the Palestinian official said Nourine’s stance “reflects the persistence of the Algerian people with Palestine and all that it has suffered from hostilities and official Israeli terrorism.
“There is no place for meetings with whoever is connected to this official terrorism, not in sport or outside of it,” Rajoub added. “I hope that this message goes out to all the Arabs who are normalizing…and even those who, unfortunately, sign agreements with branches of Israeli sports, in light of the oppression and the difficulties that Palestinian players face.”
Rajoub repeated his lament against Arab states that cooperate with Israel in sports, emphasizing that some Israeli sports leagues have activities in the West Bank.
Rajoub is also the head of the Palestinian Football Association, and campaigned to have FIFA, the international soccer association, boycott Israel.
In 2018, FIFA fined Rajoub $20,000 and was banned from the association for inciting hatred and violence against Argentina, which had agreed to play a friendly match in Israel. Argentina canceled the game following the threats. FIFA's chief of investigations said Rajoub "glorified terrorism," encouraging soccer tournaments and teams to be named after Palestinian terrorists, and compared Israelis to "Satan and Nazis."
Sudanese Judoka Mohamed Abdalrasool also withdrew from the Olympics on Monday, before he was meant to compete against Israel's Butbul, though he did not say why he didn't compete.
Butbul said Abdalrasool claimed a shoulder injury, but that the Israeli team was not convinced, the AP reported.
Sudan and Israel established diplomatic relations last year.


