The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinian slam congressman over call to impose sanctions on PA leaders

Fatah officials said that Lamborn’s call for imposing sanctions on Palestinian leaders “won’t deter the Palestinians from rejecting and foiling all schemes targeting the Palestinian issue.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 2, 2020 17:08
Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-CO) speaks to demonstrators following oral arguments in the Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case at the Supreme Court in Washington, US, December 5, 2017. (photo credit: AARON P. BERNSTEIN/ REUTERS)
Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-CO) speaks to demonstrators following oral arguments in the Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case at the Supreme Court in Washington, US, December 5, 2017.
(photo credit: AARON P. BERNSTEIN/ REUTERS)
Palestinians on Sunday condemned Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) for demanding that the US impose personal sanctions on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and other senior PA officials.
In a letter to President Donald Trump, Lamborn wrote that the Palestinian leadership “has continued to pay the terror rewards to terrorists, spending hundreds of millions of dollars every year to these monsters and their families.”
Lamborn was involved in initiating the Taylor Force Act, signed into law by President Trump in 2018, which conditions US direct aid to the PA on the abolition of the PA’s payment of cash rewards to terrorists and their families.
“Since the passing of the Taylor Force Act, and a similar law in Israel’s Knesset passed by my friends MKs Elazar Stern and Avi Dichter in July 2018, the Palestinian leadership has spent over 1.2 billion shekels, or $350 million, continuing to reward terror,” Lamborn argued. “Since the Palestinian leadership have publicly attacked the passage of the Taylor Force Act, rejected its terms, and continue rewarding terrorists and their families, the appropriate next step in the US war on terror is to personally sanction those PA/PLO officials involved in this incentivizing of terror, as defined by the law. While there are many senior Palestinian officials involved in the “pay for slay” program, the institution and the person most responsible are the PA/PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs and its Director Qadri Abu Bakr.”
In response, PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat condemned “the continuous American incitement against President Mahmoud Abbas and members of the Palestinian leadership.”
Erekat said that the Lamborn’s demand to impose sanctions on Palestinian leaders “comes to punish the victim for rejecting the Trump-[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu plan” – reference to the US administration’s “Peace to Prosperity” vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Erekat dismissed the demand as “thuggery and blackmail” and said that Israel would bear full responsibility for the Palestinians, if and when it implements its plan to apply its sovereignty to portions of the West Bank. “The Palestinian Authority was established to transfer our people from occupation to independence, and not as a tool for the continuation of the occupation,” he added.
Fatah officials said that Lamborn’s call for imposing sanctions on Palestinian leaders “won’t deter the Palestinians from rejecting and foiling all schemes targeting the Palestinian issue.”
Fayez Abu Aitah, a senior Fatah official, said that the call by the US representative came in the context of US anti-Palestinian policies and measures.
“The positions of Congress have been similar to those of the Israeli government,” Abu Aiatah said. “They are trying to exert pressure on the Palestinian leadership and our people to stop paying salaries to the families of prisoners and martyrs. By endorsing the positions of Israel, the US administration has joined those who are hostile to the Palestinian people.”
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said that the “incitement against President Abbas and other Palestinian officials shows that some members of Congress are more Zionist than the state of occupation.”
Ahmed Mudallal, a senior PIJ official in the Gaza Strip, accused the US of “supporting the Zionist enemy and complicity in its crimes against the Palestinian people.” The US, he said, “was never an honest broker, but an enemy of the Palestinian people and other people in the region.”
Mudallal said that the “Zionist enemy and the US administration must know that the issue of the prisoners is the issue of all Palestinians, who are united in seeing the prisoners and martyrs as symbols of our revolution and struggle.”
The PLO’s Democratic Front of the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) also condemned as “impudent” the call to impose sanctions on Palestinian leaders. “This disgraceful call is in the context of rejected pressure to surrender to American policies aiming to liquidate the Palestinian cause and the national rights of our people,” the DFLP said.
The group called on the Palestinian leadership to respond to the call by renouncing all agreements with Israel, including the Oslo Accords, and launching a “comprehensive national resistance against the occupation and settlements.”


Tags sanctions Israeli Palestinian Conflict republican Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is Israel going to elections? Here are Netanyahu’s 5 options By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
3 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
4 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by