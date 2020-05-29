Palestinians angered over prayer restrictions at Cave of the Patriarchs

The PA accused Israel of deliberately infringing on religious freedoms by applying restrictions, with the Palestinian WAFA news claiming that the “Israeli occupation forces” stopped Palestinians from attending morning prayers at the Cave of the Patriarchs (known in Arabic as the Ibrahimi Mosque).

Israel said that the restrictions were placed on public gatherings in a bid to stop the further spread of coronavirus in the area.

The report also noted that IDF forces have allegedly set up checkpoints and inspection areas along roads leading to the religious site, preventing groups of more than 50 people from entering the prayer space.

Hefzi Abu Sneineh, director of endowments for Hebron , criticized the restrictions, saying that "the Israeli measures that strive to keep Muslim worshipers away from the site by closing the electronic gates and blocking residents’ paths at military checkpoints,” according to Israel National News.

He added that “an attack on the holy places of Islam” contravenes international treatise on religious freedom.