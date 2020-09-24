Reopened Yom Kippur War archive reveals new docs from Arganot Commission

The Defense Ministry has published new archival intelligence material from the deliberations of the Agranat Commission which investigated the IDF’s lack of preparedness during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.The material released includes correspondence between the committee and the head of Military Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Eli Zeira as well as a letter by the assistant to the head of military intelligence Brig.-Gen. Arie Shalev to the committee which stated that Zeira instructed to delay the publication of the dramatic intelligence gathering on Yom Kippur night and more. The war lasting until October 26 has gone down in Israel’s history as a failure which saw 2,688 IDF soldiers killed, thousands more wounded and hundreds captured. More than 1,000 tanks and hundreds of aircraft were destroyed or damaged.The letter by the Chairman of the commission of inquiry, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Dr. Shimon Agranat told Zeira of what the commission has attributed to him following the inquiry, including failing to act, to recruit reservists and to fully disclose all important intelligence concerning the evacuation of Russian families from Syria and Egypt, despite knowing “about Egypt’s intention to open fire soon.”In response to the letter, Zeira accepted responsibility for not having alerted the proper government officials regarding what Egypt and Syria were planning, saying “I did not give advance notice of the knowledge of the enemy’s intentions.”According to the material released on Thursday, Zeira said that already in June ‘73 the military and political echelon knew of that the state of warning in Egypt had “significantly deteriorated” and “in the 10 days prior to the Yom Kippur War, the IDF and government were given a very serious warning, it was not final and absolute.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); Another piece of archival material released includes a "Special Intelligence Review - Syrian Plan for the Occupation of the Golan Heights - Assessment" by the IDF’s Intelligence Division, which was classified as top secret and distributed on October 2, 1973, four days before the outbreak of the war. The assessment opens with the following warning: "We have information that from the end of September 1973 a major Syrian attack is expected to occupy the Golan Heights. The attack seems to us to reflect an operational master plan that the Syrians have been training for throughout the year.”The intelligence report reviews in detail the preparations of the Syrian army, but states, however, that "they (the Syrians) are far from assessing that they can successfully carry out an attack on the Golan Heights alone, because of their overall weakness and especially in the air" and that "the Syrians are a condition for achieving significant military success on their part. "One of the points of contention between the Agranat Committee and Zeira concerned another intelligence report received on the eve of Yom Kippur, October 5, 1973 at 4:45 PM which stated that the Syrians justified the evacuation of diplomats and their families to the USSR because “Egypt and Syria intend to wage war against Israel.”The Intelligence Division then put together an 'Immediate-Political Intelligence Collection' which despite being defined as urgent, Prime Minister Golda Meir and Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. David “Dado” Elazar did not receive the report until the next day, October 6th 1973 at 6:35 AM, just a few hours before the outbreak of the war, about 10 and a half hours later.Though Zeira claimed that he did not remember whether he delayed the publication of the intelligence report, Shalev stated that Zeira had given instructions to delay the report."After Col. Gra (assistant chief of research) read it verbatim to the head of Military Intelligence, the head of Military Intelligence ordered the delay and in the meantime did not distribute it,” he wrote. In another letter to the Committee, Zeira replied to the claim saying that "in retrospect...we did not evaluate the news as adding anything to the existing assessment, and we may have hoped to receive more significant news soon."In the correspondence with Arganat, Zeira said that in regard to the division of responsibility between the military and political echelons, that “the responsibility applies at least as much, if not more, to the political echelon, which was an active partner in the misjudgment.”Nevertheless, Zeira took personal responsibility for the failures, writing that “indeed I consider myself a partner in the responsibility for erring in the assessment of the enemy’s intentions. I do not shirk this responsibility and the mistakes that I will live with all my life.”Military Intelligence was faulted for failing to sound the alarm in time about the movements of enemy forces, leading to the resignation of Zeira and several other senior comm