Rivlin asks Gantz to investigate damage done to Mount Ebal altar site

Rivlin stated that he wrote to Defense Minister Benny Gantz and asked him to investigate the extent of the damage, and take measures to make sure it doesn't reoccur.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 17:50
An aerial view of the biblical site of Joshua's altar on Mount Ebal. (photo credit: SHUKI LEVINE)
An aerial view of the biblical site of Joshua's altar on Mount Ebal.
(photo credit: SHUKI LEVINE)
President Reuven Rivlin asked the Defense Ministry to look into recent damage to the 3,200-year-old wall that belonged to the biblical site of Joshua’s altar on Mount Ebal after Palestinian Authority roadwork destroyed portions of it earlier this week.
Rivlin stated that he wrote to Defense Minister Benny Gantz and asked him to investigate the extent of the damage, and take measures to make sure it doesn't reoccur.

“Our land has a bounty of holy sites of immense religious, historic and archeological value," Rivlin said in the letter to Gantz. "These sites, including the altar of Joshua at [Mount Ebal], are heritage sites of incalculable national and universal value.
“As sovereigns in our land, we do everything possible to ensure freedom of worship and to protect and honor the holy sites of all religions living in it," Rivlin added.
"It is inconceivable that we, who are rooted in these heritage sites all across the country, do not ensure that our heritage sites are protected against all kinds of damage and harm,” he ended his letter.
The area near the Palestinian city of Nablus, also known by the biblical name of Shechem, is located in Area B of the West Bank, and therefore the site falls under the auspices of the PA, and as such the Civil Administration has no oversight, its representative explained.
The right-wing NGO Shomrim al Hanetzach reported that Palestinian workers had ground ancient stone from the site’s exterior wall into gravel to pave the road as well as made use of stones from within the site itself.
The altar remains intact, but Shomrim al Hanetzach, which focuses on the preservation of Jewish archaeology, said it fears additional damage to the site could still occur.
It pointed to a pledge by Strategic Affairs Minister Michael Biton (Blue and White), who is also a minister in the Defense Ministry, that no harm would come to the site as a result of the roadwork.
News of the destruction caused an immediate outcry among right-wing politicians.
Former justice minister, MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), said, “There are relentless attempts to weaken our hold on our homeland and to obscure the Jewish people’s glorious past in the Land of Israel, both through terrorist acts and destruction of archaeology.
“The government knew that work was being done in this area and yet part of the archaeological site was destroyed,” Shaked said.
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said the harm to the site was an unfortunate consequence of the government’s failure to preserve Jewish heritage in Judea and Samaria.
Guy Derech of Shomrim al Hanetzach said the altar was one of the more important archaeological sites, and that harming it was a violation of the Oslo Accords.
“We call on the prime minister and government ministers to stop burying their heads in the sand, to start working before no more heritage remains,” Derech said.

Tovah Lazaroff and Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.


