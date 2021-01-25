The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Settlers: Israeli jogger attacked by Palestinians near Har Bracha

The victim was transported to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 25, 2021 17:56
THE HAR Bracha vineyard in the Shomron Hills, one of the areas Harcavi was pleased to help develop (photo credit: HAR BRACHA WINERY)
(photo credit: HAR BRACHA WINERY)
An Israeli jogger was allegedly attacked by four Palestinians near the Har Bracha settlement but managed to escape, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan charged on Monday.
Magan David Adom reported that it treated a lightly injured 25-year-old man in the area of Har Bracha for facial wounds.
The man was transported to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, MADA reported.
Dagan said the man was attacked while jogging near the Palestinian village of Iraq Burin and alleged that the attackers fled in the area of that village.
He called on the IDF to take action against the village, noting that the incident occurred just one month after Esther Horgan was killed while jogging in the forest near her home in the Tal Menashe settlement.
"We have the same rights as any Israeli to walk and jog in safety and without fear," he said.


