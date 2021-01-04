Shin Bet: Horgen murderer ‘wanted to avenge Palestinian prisoner’s death’

The Palestinian who is suspected of murdering Esther Horgen in the northern West Bank last month did it in order to revenge the death of a Palestinian prisoner with who was friendly, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said on Monday.The name of the suspect is Mohammad Maroh Kabaha, a 40-year-old resident of the village of a-Tura near Jenin. Kabaha served time in prison in the past, due to terrorism-related actions.Along with Kabaha, four more suspects were arrested. They are suspected of helping him to hide from the Israeli security forces who were searching after him after the attack.The Shin Bet added that during his interrogation, Kabaha said that he planned the attack a month and a half in advance. One of the reasons was to avenge the death of his friend Camal Abu Wae’r - a Palestinian prisoner who died in jail due to a disease.Looking for a place to carry out an attack, Kabaha went through a hole in the security barrier, and he found that Israelis walk in the Reihan forest.On December 20, while he was smuggling cigarettes in the forest near the fence, he spotted an Israel woman walking by herself, and then he attacked her and murdered her, a Shin Bet statement reads.
After the attack, he fled the scene and find refuge in the village of Dir al-Ghuson.The investigation into the case is still ongoing, and at the end of it, Kabaha is expected to go on trial in the military court of Samaria.The Shin Bet added that "the security forces will keep acting with determination in order to thwart terror attacks and going after those who are involved in such actions."