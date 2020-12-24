The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF nabs Palestinian suspect in West Bank murder of Esther Horgen

Defense officials said the suspect was a Palestinian man from Jenin and that he was being questioned by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 14:31
Esther Hurgan, the woman killed in a suspected terror attack in the northern West Bank on Dec. 21, 2020 (photo credit: ZAKA RESCUE AND RECOVERY ORGANIZATION)
Esther Hurgan, the woman killed in a suspected terror attack in the northern West Bank on Dec. 21, 2020
(photo credit: ZAKA RESCUE AND RECOVERY ORGANIZATION)
A suspect in the murder of Esther Horgen, who was killed in the northern West Bank in an alleged terrorist attack, was arrested in a joint operation by the Israel Police, the IDF and the Border Police.
Defense officials said Thursday that the suspect was a Palestinian man from the Jenin area in the West Bank. He was being questioned by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).
Horgen, a woman in her 50s from the northern West Bank, was found dead in the Reihan Forest of the region. The police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) are reportedly evaluating whether the murder might have been a terrorist attack.
"The security forces will, with God's help, get their hands on the perpetrators of this terrible attack and bring them justice," said MK Betzalel Smotrich.
Horgen was a resident of Tel Menashe, a town near the forest. Her body was found on the side of the road in the forest, marked by signs of violence, including to her head. Her family reported her missing on Sunday. She leaves behind her husband, Benyamin, and six children. Her youngest child celebrated his bar mitzvah just three months ago.
The Samaria Regional Council referred to the incident as a terrorist attack, adding that Horgen was found overnight with "her head crushed."
After the attack, the IDF on Tuesday said it is increasing security measures in the West Bank.
The IDF “will reinforce troops in Judea and Samaria today [Tuesday] to enhance the defense of communities and roads in the region,” the IDF said.
All soldiers in the Judea and Samaria Division will be under curfew until Friday, it said.
President Reuven Rivlin went to visit Horgen's family on Thursday to pay his condolences following Horgen's death.
"You built this wonderful place to bring up, to love and with the wish to be part of this land, and not to make life difficult for others," Rivlin said, referring to Horgen. "The void is huge and the pain is enormous, but you can continue in her light and in her way."
Transportation Minister Miri Regev, after the finding of the alleged terrorist was announced, said that "all terrorists and their aides will know that we will persecute them to the bitter end."
"Every despicable terrorist: Know that the lives of Jews are not worthless," said Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz following the announcement. "We will not allow terrorism to rear its head and to anyone who tries to harm us: We will harm you."
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


