The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

‘Sovereignty Road’ linking Jerusalem to E1 to receive NIS 14m. boost

“This is a significant breakthrough in advancing the issue."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 6, 2021 21:25
The E1 territory, located outside of Jerusalem and within the jurisdiction of the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The E1 territory, located outside of Jerusalem and within the jurisdiction of the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to allocate an additional NIS 14 million to advance work on a project – dubbed “sovereignty” or “apartheid” road – that would link the E1 section of the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement with Jerusalem.
“This is a significant breakthrough in advancing the issue,” Ma’aleh Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel said in a statement on the matter posted on the city’s website.
The project, also called the “Fabric of Life” road, is considered essential for the development of E1, where Israel is slated to build 3,412 homes in a move that would vastly expand Ma’aleh Adumim, which is the third-largest settler city in the West Bank, after Modi’in Illit and Betar Illit.
The E1 project has been largely frozen for close to three decades because Palestinians and the international community consider it harmful to the feasibility of a contiguous future Palestinian state.
The US, excluding the Trump administration, had also historically objected to the project.
Israel has argued that the issue of contiguity is best addressed by an efficient but separate road system, including this one, that would allow direct Palestinian traffic between Ramallah and Bethlehem that skirts the E1 blocs, while Israeli travel between Jerusalem and Ma’aleh Adumim would also be made easier.
Critics of the project have accused Israel of “apartheid” for its promotion of a road, such as this one, that separates Israeli and Palestinian traffic.
The municipal notice about the project stated that there would be “a separate road for Palestinians in the E1 area,” which would distinguish between Israeli and Palestinian traffic so that “Palestinian vehicles could pass without traveling through the Ma’aleh Adumim bloc, near the Jewish settlements.”
It noted that “at the political level, the road would connect Jerusalem and Ma’aleh Adumim and allow Jewish settlement construction in the E1 area.”
The municipality added that it would ease traffic congestion and eliminate the need for checkpoints.
The road would then exit from Eizariya-Abu Dis to the tunnel under the a-Zaim checkpoint, and vehicles would travel on a separate road toward Hizma-Ramallah, the municipality said.
Former defense minister Naftali Bennett had initially promoted the project in March. Some NIS 4m. was allocated for planning, but more was needed.
Kashriel said he had campaigned and pushed Netanyahu to allocate more funding, a move that bore fruit only this week, with a conversation between Kashriel, Netanyahu, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Finance Minister Israel Katz, both of the Likud Party.
Prior to the meeting Kashriel sent Netanyahu a letter in which he accused him of dragging his feet on the issue, noting that he had promised to pave the road three years ago at a Likud faction meeting in the Knesset. Then it was determined that the road would be paved in 2020. Again in August, a pledge was once more given with respect to the road, and yet, Kashriel noted in his letter, he was still seeking funds for the project.
After receiving another pledge from Netanyahu for funds this week, Kashriel thanked the prime minister, along with Regev and Katz, for the help.
The left-wing group Peace Now charged on Wednesday that the project was part of Netanyahu’s reelection campaign.
“Netanyahu’s election campaign is costing Israel a very heavy price. Once again, he is using the election period to try to impress key Likud supporters by promoting a plan that could eliminate the possibility of a two-state solution. The planned road will allow Israel to cut the West Bank in two, build E1 and the separation barrier, and close the door on the possibility of developing a sustainable Palestinian state.”
In the last year, Netanyahu allowed for plans for 3,412 settler homes in E1 to be deposited. Peace Now has filed an objection to those plans.


Tags West Bank maale adumim West Bank Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

An opportunity for Gulf rapprochement

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Nadav Tamir

Restoring Iran nuclear deal is good for Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by