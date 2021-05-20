The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Summary of indictments against Israeli-Arabs, Jews amid growing violence

A statement from the Justice Ministry said the vast majority of the indictments had a “nationalist-racist background” to them.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 20, 2021 19:55
Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
As of Thursday, the Justice Ministry had announced that there have been approximately 110 indictments filed against 174 Israeli-Arabs and Israeli-Jews relating to the recent wave of ethnic violence within the Green Line.
The offenses they are accused of included a wide variety of crimes, such as: attacking police officers, security forces and fellow citizens, endangering the lives of persons driving in vehicles, public disorder, throwing rocks, arson, purposeful destruction of property based on racial motivations.
A statement from the Justice Ministry said the vast majority of the indictments had a “nationalist-racist background” to them.
Further, the statement said that there was a clear connection between such Jewish or Arab offenders trying to cause instability and racial strife at a time when the country is extra vulnerable due to the war it is fighting with Hamas in Gaza.
The ministry said it viewed ethnic violence as especially severe when it was taking place as Israeli civilians were also facing attack from Hamas’s rockets across the home front.
Acting State Attorney Amit Aisman said that he had directed prosecutors across the country to streamline ethnic strife cases so that they were dealt with promptly.
He seemed to indicate that promptly handing such cases would send a message of zero tolerance for such ethnic strife and might deter future incidents.
Yet in the numerous Justice Ministry statements sent out about ethnic strife-related indictments last week and this week, there has been no reporting to the public about the rates of Arab vs Jewish indictments.
In fact, while the ministry is emphatic that it prosecutes all ethnic groups equally and without favoritism, it is just as emphatic about refusing to disclose ethnic backgrounds.
Though the prosecution’s principles behind this policy is to show its even-handedness and to respect each individual defendant’s rights, the absence of such information makes it difficult for the public to evaluate whether the prosecution is indeed acting in a balanced manner.
However, The Jerusalem Post has managed to learn that out of the approximately 170 persons indicted for ethnic strife, approximately 161 to date are Arabs and approximately 13 to date are Jews.
Eight Jews have been indicted in the Southern District while five have been indicted in the Tel Aviv District.
Surprisingly, no Jews have been indicted to date yet in the Central District, which includes Lod.
This is especially surprising since a number of Jews were arrested in Lod for ethnic violence and, at least at initial stages, were denied bail by the courts despite a loud public campaign by the Honenu right-wing legal aid organization.
What happened to these cases if the prosecution, the police and the courts initially thought their actions were so serious that they arrested the Jews and initially refused them bail?
The Post has learned that the Jews in question were released on bail at a later stage, but are still under police investigation and may yet be indicted.
However, once defendants are released from custody, the prosecution tends to take more time to decide and finalize their indictments.
The reason for this is actually concern for the defendants’ liberties.
In other words, as long as a defendant is detained without having yet been indicted, there is a risk that they are being kept in custody for no substantive reason.
Therefore, the law and custom require most indictments of persons being held in custody to be filed within about a week if the prosecution wants to keep the individuals in custody.
In complex cases, the prosecution can get special permission from the courts and senior prosecution officials to have up to 21 days to file an indictment.
Yet, once a defendant is released on bail, there is less of a rush as their liberty is not in jeopardy.
The next question this raises is why it might be that more Jews might be released on bail than Arabs?
This is an even more difficult phenomenon to study as whether a suspect is released on bail involves a variety of factors, including: the crimes in question, the likelihood of flight risk, continuing danger posed by the suspect and whether there is a viable house arrest alternative.
Of course, after all of the above, whether one thinks Arabs are being discriminated against by law enforcement or whether there are simply more ethnic crimes emanating from the Arab sector, is likely to depend on a variety of a person’s political views about the state and its institutions.


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas protests riot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by