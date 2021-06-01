Ted Cruz shares video of Ashkelon house destroyed by Hamas rockets



A Hamas rocket destroyed this home and killed an elderly woman's caretaker. I’m in Israel and I'm seeing the results of Hamas terrorism.A Hamas rocket destroyed this home and killed an elderly woman's caretaker. pic.twitter.com/uuFTgTRwKg June 1, 2021 In a video shared over social media, Cruz visited a home in Ashkelon that was destroyed by a rocket. This home was the site of one of Israel's first casualties during the conflict: Soumya Santosh , a caretaker originally from Kerala's Idukki district in India.

In a video, Cruz walked through the room and showed the damage the rocket caused, with the wall being completely destroyed and the interior an inhospitable mess of debris.

"All of this came from one Hamas rocket, one terrorist, who murdered a woman in Ashkelon," Cruz said in the video.

Earlier Monday, Cruz accused US President Joe Biden of showing "weakness" to Israel's enemies. Speaking to the Associated Press, Cruz said that this perceived show of weakness is going to spark further escalations in terrorist attacks.

“The longer Joe Biden shows weakness to Hamas or Hezbollah or Iran, the more you’re going to see terrorist attacks escalating,” Cruz told AP after touring Israel's Iron Dome defense system.

The Texas Republican arrived in Israel Sunday alongside fellow GOP senators on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) and Bill Hagerty (Tennessee) in order to see the damage that was caused by the fighting during the 11-day conflict, AP reported.

On Monday, Graham met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu praised Graham for being a "devoted friend and an excellent ally" and thanked him "for everything you have done over the years on the issues of Israel's defense and security, as well as on the Iranian issue."

Gantz also thanked Graham for his support for Israel and reportedly updated the senator on security developments following Operation Guardian of the Walls.