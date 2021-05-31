Netanyahu meets with US Senator Lindsey Graham during Israel visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu thanked Graham, saying "There is no person who has done more for Israel than you."

"He is a loyal supporter of our alliance and we have no better friend. I want to thank you for everything you have done over the years on the issues of Israel's defense and security, as well as on the Iranian issue. the next".

He ended by welcoming Graham to Israel, saying "You are a devoted friend and an excellent ally."