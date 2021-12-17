The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Terror victim's brother to Bennett: Don't let Yehuda's blood be spilled in vain

Shlomi urged Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to "rebuild the Homesh settlement and not just the Homesh Yeshiva. The ruins here are a black stain on the State of Israel."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2021 13:23
The funeral of Yehuda Dimentman, 25, who was killed in a terror attack, December 17, 2021. (photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)
The funeral of Yehuda Dimentman, 25, who was killed in a terror attack, December 17, 2021.
(photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)
Yehuda Dimentman was a soldier without a uniform who dedicated his life to rebuilding the Homesh settlement and who was killed in a terror attack as he descended from that hilltop he so loved, recalled those who eulogized him on Friday.
"Don't let Yehuda's blood be spilled in vain," the terrorist victim's brother Shlomi cried out, as he spoke during the first leg of the day-long funeral that began under a black tent in Homesh. 
It held only a fraction of the mourners that came to bid farewell to the father of a toddler who studied at the small Homesh Yeshiva.
At times one could hear sobs from the and at others angry shouts of "revenge!"
The IDF evacuated the small northern Samaria hilltop community in 2005, after it pulled out of Gaza. Activists have since built a small illegal yeshiva at the site, to hold the land for that a time when they could sway the government to rebuild the settlement.
Religious Zionist Party MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at the funeral of Yehuda Dimentman, 25, on Friday morning, December 17, 2021. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL) Religious Zionist Party MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at the funeral of Yehuda Dimentman, 25, on Friday morning, December 17, 2021. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)
"Yehuda was only nine when that happened," recalled Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan. "As a young boy he chose to carry the banner of that struggle so he could bring us home," said Dagan, who is an evacuee of the nearby Sa-Nur settlement that was also destroyed in 2005.
Yehuda came to the Homesh Yeshiva "in rain, in the cold, in the scorching heat of summer. When time and time again they [the IDF] come to evacuate them - he sat and studied Torah, and prayed that the people of Israel would recover, that we would all return together to our homes, to our land, without fear," Dagan said.
Terror victim Yehuda Dimentman, 25. (credit: YESHA COUNCIL) Terror victim Yehuda Dimentman, 25. (credit: YESHA COUNCIL)
Shlomi called out his brother's name between sobs, noting that Yehuda had not traveled the traditional path and had chosen instead to go to the hilltops of Judea and Samaria where he flourished.
"Yehuda did those things that were truly important," Shlomi said as he recalled a life lived in joy and not anger.
On the Sabbath, Yehuda and his wife would come here, Shlomi recalled.
He noted bitterly that the whole family had voted for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina Party.
To Bennett, he said, "repent" and fulfill "the words you spoke of not so long ago."
Shlomi urged Bennett to "rebuild the Homesh settlement and not just the Homesh Yeshiva. The ruins here are a black stain on the State of Israel."
"We will be here and we will risk our lives, The State of Israel should make sure that we live here in peace and tranquility. This is our country and we will not give it to anyone else," Shlomi insisted.
From Homesh the mourners traveled to Jerusalem's Har Hamenuchot cemetery, where Yehuda is expected to be buried.
He was killed on Thursday when a Palestinian gunman shot at the car in which he was a passenger just as it left the Homesh hilltop and headed in the direction of the Shaavei Shomron settlement where he lived.


Tags Settlements Settlers Terrorism homesh funeral Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Has Israel gone overboard fighting COVID-19? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel can't bury its head in the sand and ignore the Palestinians - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel-Kazakhstan: Celebrating 30 years of cooperation - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Yes, prime minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by