The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Terrorist hailed as 'hero' by PA after serving 34 years for murder

Terrorist Muhammad Daoud is being praised by the PA for murdering an innocent Israeli woman 34 years ago.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 08:23
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and national chairman for the Organization of Victims of Terrorism Abie Moses (photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and national chairman for the Organization of Victims of Terrorism Abie Moses
(photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)
In 1987, Ofra Moses, a pregnant Israeli mother of four, and her five-year-old son Tal were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist. The perpetrator has since been praised as “heroic” by the Palestinian Authority.
The terrorist, Muhammad Daoud, was described by the PA in a televised report as the victim of a “kidnapping” by Israel, when in reality, Daoud was jailed for the murders of Ofra and Tal, who were killed when he threw a Molotov cocktail at their car. Daoud has since served 34 years for the crime. A translated segment by the Palestinian Media Watch reveals that the report says Daoud "has begun his 34th year in the occupation’s [Israel’s] prisons…” Another journalist reported: “On Dec. 8, 1987, with the outbreak of the First Intifada when young Muhammad Daoud was beginning his path in life, the occupation forces kidnapped him to be a prisoner in their prisons.”
The PA recognizes his crime through payment of a monthly salary paid only to terrorist prisoners, despite previously painting Daoud as an innocent victim of the Israeli justice system.
Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported this just hours after another Israeli mother, Esther Hurgen, who leaves behind a husband and six children, was killed in an alleged terror attack in the Reiham Forest in Samaria.
“We draw our faith in the certain victory from the resolve of this prisoner [Muhammad Daoud], and from the resolve of all the heroic prisoners,” said Lafi Nassoura, director of the PA-funded Prisoners’ Club in Kalkilya. This is a phrase often used to recognize the terrorist actions of prisoners without openly recognizing the prisoners' crimes.
The PA’s payments to prisoners range from NIS 1.5 million for individuals who are single without children, to NIS 1.6 million for those who are married with children. Previous reports have indicated that Daoud has two children, and collects an additional NIS 12,000 per month.
“The PA is the only government in the world that promotes terror, glorifies and rewards murderers of women and children, and yet receives funding from Western democracies,” said PMW Director Itamar Marcus. “Unless the EU, Britain, Norway and the other supporters of the PA condition their funding on the PA’s total distancing from terror, these countries themselves are fundamentally terror-supporting entities.”
Ofra's husband and Tal's father, Abe Moses, told PMW: "The treatment of the lowly murderer who burned my family and murdered Ofra and Tal as a ‘hero’ is shocking and unacceptable. I jumped into the burning car to save my family, but I was unable to get Ofra out, and she was burned to death right before my eyes and the eyes of our children."
"After 90 days little Tal also died of his wounds,” Moses said. “The fact that the murderer continues to live in good conditions in prison, including the ability to receive visits and study for a degree, critically harms the State of Israel’s deterrence. The PA’s payments to the terrorists must stop! It cannot be that the PA is praising the murderer and paying him more than 12,000 Israeli shekels a month just because he murdered Jews, just because he murdered my wife and my son.”


Tags Terrorism murder terrorist attacks on israel Attack Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Eric Mandel Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals? By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
2 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3 Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river
The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4 Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?
A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by