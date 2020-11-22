Three Israelis indicted for assaulting Palestinian olive pickers

Following a police investigation, the Central District Court filed indictments against three defendants on Sunday (an adult and 2 minors) on charges of aggravated assault and violation of a restraining order.
The police opened an investigation following a complaint, which was received on October 13, of an attack on Palestinian olive harvesters near the settlement of Ganei Modiin in the West Bank.
As part of a complex and intensive investigation conducted at the Modi'in Ilit Station, investigators arrested 3 suspects (one adult and two minors) who allegedly assaulted the olive harvesters, wounding one in the head with rocks and sticks, and pepper spraying them both.
In addition, two of the suspects apparently violated a restraining order while carrying out the attack, according to the indictment.On Thursday, the Central District Court filed indictments against all three in the Magistrate's Court in Petah Tikva.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}