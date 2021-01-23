The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

UAE-Israel-Bahrain launch joint trade forum

After the historic Abraham Accords paved the way for a dramatic redefining of trade opportunities in the Middle East, what will Israel with these newfound opportunities?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 23, 2021 03:28
The Gulf-Israel Women's Forum brings children draped in the flags of Bahrain, Israel and the UAE to Jerusalem's Old City. (photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
The Gulf-Israel Women's Forum brings children draped in the flags of Bahrain, Israel and the UAE to Jerusalem's Old City.
(photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
As Israel's recent wave of normalization deals in the Middle East continues to bear fruit, some of the world’s leading business leaders, solution providers, investors, innovators and industry giants appeared at a virtual launch event for the UAE-Israel-Bahrain Trade Forum on Tuesday.
The event participants explored investment opportunities and shared technical know-how through streamed sessions, interactive panel discussions and live networking opportunities. 
Following the opening event, the Forum will begin hosting monthly webinars and panel discussions, all leading up to the live conference and exhibition, which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on May 24-25, 2021.

The opening address was delivered by H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Adiv Baruch, Chairman of the Israel Export Institute.
Baruch said he was "excited" to be a part of the forum, saying that “there is a real economic potential for this collaboration, and we at the Israel Export Institute, together with the Foreign Trade Administration at the Economy Ministry and with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, will continue to promote and assist the Israeli companies in reaching future business partners and thereby assist the development of strong Israeli tech industry”.
Dr. Bin Hendi said that “As a leading center for R&D in the region, home to a thriving tech industry and the Middle East’s first Advanced Technology Research Council, Abu Dhabi is well positioned to partner with Israeli organizations at the forefront of innovation. The UAE-Israel-Bahrain Trade Forum provides a platform for direct engagement between interested parties seeking business opportunities arising from the accord.”
Co-Founder and Project Director, Nisan Bartov explained that beyond connecting the nations and improving diplomatic relations, the forum has always intended to create a space where participants can “deliver tangible real-life business opportunities."
"To harness these opportunities," he said, "business leaders must embark on a journey of discovery, and connection that reflects the business cultures and dynamics of these unique market places”.
Other leading experts who attended the event included, Mubarak Hamad Al Shamisi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, Dr. Simon Galpin, Senior Advisor on Investment Promotions for Bahrain's Economic Development Board, David Solomon, Executive Chairman of Solomon Capital Group, Tamir Dayan, CEO of EXPO Tel Aviv, Gilad Carni, Founder & CEO of the UAE-Israel Innovation Office, Tala Al Ansari, Director of the Innovation Ecosystem at the EXPO2020 Dubai and more.
Participating organizations included, the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, Israel's Export and International Cooperation Institute, the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, the Manufacturers Association of Israel, the Presidium of Israeli Business Organizations, the Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau, the World Free Zone Organization and the CISO Council. 


Tags persian gulf trade UAE bahrain Global trade Gulf Gulf States UAE Israel UAE-Israel deal Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Biden's approach to the Middle East should be realistic, pragmatic

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by