UK condemns Jerusalem's Givat Hamatos project after contract awarded

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 21, 2021 14:07
SHOWING NATIONAL pride in the Givat Hamatos neighborhood on November 16. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
SHOWING NATIONAL pride in the Givat Hamatos neighborhood on November 16.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The United Kingdom on Thursday condemned Israel's issuance of contracts for the controversial east Jerusalem Givat Hamatos project just hours before US President Joe Biden took office.
"The decision to proceed with new settlements in Givat HaMatos separates Palestinians in East Jerusalem from Bethlehem, and threatens the viability of a two state solution," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted.
He also took issue with Israeli settlement activity in Judea and Samari, stating, "The UK has repeatedly urged Israel to end illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank."
France issued a similar statement on Wednesday, "France condemns the recent decisions related to the construction of more than 2,500 new homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem settlements and nearly 1,300 homes in the settlement of Givat Hamatos in East Jerusalem."
Germany, Ireland, Italy, the EU and the UN have also spoken out on the issue. The international community is particularly concerned with this issue because it believes Jewish building over the pre-1967 lines in Jerusalem and the West Bank will make it more difficult for Biden to relaunch a peace process with the Israelis and Palestinians should he choose to do so.
Givat Hamatos is of particular concern because of its location on the edge of Jerusalem, near the West Bank Palestinian city of Bethlehem, helps sever the contiguous Palestinian connection between the two cities.
Israel believes the project will help preserve a united Jerusalem and rejects any charge that building in east Jerusalem or West Bank settlements is harmful to the peace process.


