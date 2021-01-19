Trump-era ends without West Bank settler outpost legalization

Barring a last-minute upset, the window of opportunity to issue a wide-ranging declaration to legalize 46 West Bank outposts closed Tuesday when the matter failed to come before the government for approval.The Right had pushed to place it on the agenda prior to US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday so that it could take advantage of the last days of outgoing-US President Donald Trump’s term since his administration had been supportive of Israeli settlement activity. But even though Biden has yet to take office, international concern has grown over the settlements, out of fear that their construction could make it difficult for Biden to relaunch Israeli-Palestinian talks.In an unusual move, representatives of 17 European nations met with Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General for Europe Anna Azari on Tuesday to discuss their concerns about the settlements.The European attitude – alongside Biden’s known opposition to settlement activity – has made it difficult to advance matters on the outposts. It is presumed that such a wide policy declaration, which would expand the footprint of West Bank settlements in Area C, would become much more difficult to make as of Wednesday when Biden is sworn in. As a result, Netanyahu has been under pressure from settlers and the Right to bring the matter to a vote, including at Tuesday’s government meeting on the COVID-19 regulations.
On Sunday, Netanyahu had declared that the matter could be resolved within a matter of days but if he was to do so, he needs the approval of Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who has opposed the move.Netanyahu has been unable to sway him to change his position.Community Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi has already written out the text of a government decision, so all the material necessary for a vote is prepared and ready to go. A compromise position to declare intent to authorize only five outposts but as new settlements, was rejected.Prior to the government meeting, Gantz released a statement explaining his position."The government meeting will not entertain any reckless proposals at so sensitive a juncture," Gantz said.For the last three weeks, settlers have manned a protest encampment outside the Prime Minister's Office. Two weeks ago, a small number of activists also began a huge hunger strike. Many halted their strike after Gilad Farm resident Itai Zar fainted from hunger, was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with COVID-19.Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who already had been ill with COVID-19 and who began his hunger strike only last week, was one of the few who were able to continue with the strike. But on Tuesday morning, he fainted at the protest tent and was taken to Shaare Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and then released. He has refused to break his fast, which is now seven-days long.Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Transportation Minister Miri Regev have urged him to change his stance.The Young Settlements Forum that represents the outposts has argued that a government declaration is needed so that communities can receive normalized utility services for water and electricity and so that they can be properly protected by the army. Their illegal status at present makes it difficult to receive such services.They accused Gantz of assisting the next terror attack by not allowing the legalization of the outposts."Will you take responsibility if a terrorist enters one of these communities tonight because it lacks proper security?" the Forum asked.