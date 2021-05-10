The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

UNSC to meet on Jerusalem violence, Jordan summons Israel's envoy

US President Joe Biden has promised to stand by Israel at the UN, but the Jerusalem violence is likely to test that resolve.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 10, 2021 02:19
Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The United Nations Security Council will hold a closed door session Monday to discuss rising tensions in east Jerusalem, particularly around the Temple Mount, also known as al Haram al Sharif.
Diplomats said the briefing was requested by nearly two-thirds of the 15-member council - Tunisia, Ireland, China, Estonia, France, Norway, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Vietnam.
It's unlikely that the 15-member body will take any action, but the gathering is yet another sign of increased international concern of the continued violence in Jerusalem.
The Trump administration had been supportive of Israel at the UN and had used its veto power at the Security Council to protect the Jewish state from censure.
US President Joe Biden has promised to also stand by Israel at the UN, but the Jerusalem violence is likely to test that resolve.
Jordan on Monay summoned Israel's deputy ambassador to Jordan Sami Abu Janeb to its Foreign Ministry over Jerusalem.
Abu Janeb told the Jordanians that Israel protected freedom of worship for members of all religions and emphasized that Jews must be free to pray at the Western Wall, adjacent to the Temple Mount.
Jordan, which has custodianship of Muslum and Christian sites in Jerusalem, has said that Israel should respect worshipers and international law safeguarding Arab rights.
At issue in particular has been the Israeli security forces use of tear gas on the Al-
Aksa Mosque compound to quell Palestinian rioters over the weekend.
Additional violence is expected on Monday, as Jews celebrate Jerusalem Day which celebrates the reunification of the city by marking the day on which Israel captured the eastern part of the city from Jordan during the 1967 Six-Day War.
King Abdullah called Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday and, according to the Royal Hashemite Court twitter account. It said that Abdullah "condemns provocative Israeli measures in Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, which contravene international law and violate human rights."
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Jerusalem Jordan United Nations jordan israel al-aqsa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Marking Jerusalem Day amind Jerusalem tensions - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN
Jenny Aharon

Why Human Rights Watch's apartheid accusation is incorrect - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Amotz Asa-El

The Mount Meron tragedy is the ultra-Orthodox's Chernobyl disaster

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by