UNSC to meet on Jerusalem violence, Jordan summons Israel's envoy

The United Nations Security Council will hold a closed door session Monday to discuss rising tensions in east Jerusalem, particularly around the Temple Mount, also known as al Haram al Sharif.Diplomats said the briefing was requested by nearly two-thirds of the 15-member council - Tunisia, Ireland, China, Estonia, France, Norway, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Vietnam. It's unlikely that the 15-member body will take any action, but the gathering is yet another sign of increased international concern of the continued violence in Jerusalem.The Trump administration had been supportive of Israel at the UN and had used its veto power at the Security Council to protect the Jewish state from censure.US President Joe Biden has promised to also stand by Israel at the UN, but the Jerusalem violence is likely to test that resolve.Jordan on Monay summoned Israel's deputy ambassador to Jordan Sami Abu Janeb to its Foreign Ministry over Jerusalem.Abu Janeb told the Jordanians that Israel protected freedom of worship for members of all religions and emphasized that Jews must be free to pray at the Western Wall, adjacent to the Temple Mount.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Jordan, which has custodianship of Muslum and Christian sites in Jerusalem, has said that Israel should respect worshipers and international law safeguarding Arab rights.At issue in particular has been the Israeli security forces use of tear gas on the Al-Aksa Mosque compound to quell Palestinian rioters over the weekend.Additional violence is expected on Monday, as Jews celebrate Jerusalem Day which celebrates the reunification of the city by marking the day on which Israel captured the eastern part of the city from Jordan during the 1967 Six-Day War.King Abdullah called Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday and, according to the Royal Hashemite Court twitter account. It said that Abdullah "condemns provocative Israeli measures in Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, which contravene international law and violate human rights." Reuters contributed to this report.