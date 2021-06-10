The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

US-funded Palestinian NGOs introduced children to convicted terrorists

NGO Monitor worked off of public information used by USAID while it vetted secondary-grantees to implement the US-funded projects in the Palestinian territories.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JUNE 10, 2021 11:44
A Palestinian child wearing Hamas headband takes part in a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2017 (photo credit: SUHAIB SALEM / REUTERS)
A Palestinian child wearing Hamas headband takes part in a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2017
(photo credit: SUHAIB SALEM / REUTERS)
Jerusalem-based NGO Monitor released a report on Thursday stating that USAID-funded Palestinian NGOs introduced children to released convicted terrorists.
The terrorists were imprisoned for various acts, including carrying out shooting attacks, stabbings, arms smuggling, illegally funding terror organizations, kidnapping and murder of Israeli citizens, ministers, IDF soldiers as well as tourists, among others.
The report noted that the NGOs presented the terrorists as role models while publicly demonstrating "support for terrorists and US-designated terrorist organizations," whether via social media, statements, events or protests.
NGO Monitor worked off of public information that was readily available to USAID while it vetted secondary-grantees to implement the US-funded projects in the Palestinian territories.
"Between the years 2015-2019, USAID allocated approximately $500 million on programs in the West Bank and Gaza," NGO Monitor said in a statement. "As detailed in this report, the agency awarded $7.2 million to 6 Palestinian NGOs whose activities are inconsistent with American values and policies."
Some activities available to the youth organizations included the meetings with convicted terrorists, protests or events organized with "umbrella" organizations for various Palestinian terror groups and other events that incited children to advocate for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel - who are either known cells of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas or other terror organizations of the like.
One such youth organizations was observed chanting: “We are with the prisoners until death... We are behind you until liberation... Resist until death... Intifada until death," at a recent event.
Other examples included children participating in photo ops with the convicted terrorists, acting out plays condemning Israeli security tactics and singing songs about prisoners carrying out hunger strikes in prison, among others.
Within the report, executive committee members, staff and official social media accounts belonging to many of these organizations also publicly showed their support for released terrorists.
NGO Monitor further noted that many of these occurrences took place before grants were issued to these organizations, "indicating a failure to properly vet grantees" - several occurring within the grant period itself, indicating the need to continue monitoring these organizations after the grant period passes.
It added that there have been "numerous failings" with regard to following the United States' anti-terror vetting procedures performed before delving out grants to these groups.
"To guarantee the integrity of US funding, USAID and primary grantees must conduct thorough vetting of potential partners," said Director of Research at NGO Monitor Yona Schiffmiller. "This must include publicly available information such as the websites and social media accounts of potential grantees and their key officials, as well as media reports, court documents, and other public records."
"At this critical juncture, when the US intends to direct tens-of-millions of dollars for Gaza aid, ensuring a robust and effective vetting process is an absolute necessity to prevent aid diversion by terrorist organizations and extremist actors," Schiffmiller said.


Tags Terrorism United States children incitement Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by