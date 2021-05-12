WJC President Lauder: Israel must protect its citizens

Responding to Hamas rocket fire directed at Israeli territory in the wake of the unrest in Jerusalem, World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder said. “World Jewry and decent people everywhere deplore the latest senseless escalation of violence with renewed rocket attacks on Israel," Lauder noted. "Hamas has time and again demonstrated its wanton disregard for human life and its unwillingness to accept the existence of a Jewish State in any borders at all. "Under these circumstances, Israel has no choice but to respond with the force necessary to protect its citizens and put a stop to this threat.”
