7,000-year-old seals shed light on business activities in ancient Israel

Some 150 clay sealings were found in an excavation conducted by Hebrew University archaeologists in 2004-2007 in Tel Tsaf, a prehistoric village in the Beit She’an Valley in northern Israel.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 10, 2021 10:47
Silos at Tel Tsaf (photo credit: BOAZ/YOSEF GARFINKEL)
Silos at Tel Tsaf
(photo credit: BOAZ/YOSEF GARFINKEL)
Some 7,000 years ago, residents of ancient Israel engaged in complex commercial activities and protected property rights, new research based on millennia-old clay seal impressions found in the region has revealed.
In the antiquity, seal impressions – known among experts with the Latin term bullae – were used to sign documents or containers and ensure that they would reach their recipients closed and untouched.
Some 150 clay sealings were found in an excavation conducted by Hebrew University archaeologists in 2004-2007 in Tel Tsaf, a prehistoric village in the Beit She’an Valley in northern Israel.
Seal impression on clay bulla found at Tel Tsaf. (Tal Rogovski)Seal impression on clay bulla found at Tel Tsaf. (Tal Rogovski)
Of those, one has emerged as especially significant: a small seal impression featuring two distinct geometrical patterns dating back to 7,000 years ago. The result of the research has now been published in the latest issue of the academic journal Levant.
“Even today, similar types of sealing are used to prevent tampering and theft,” said Hebrew University Prof. Yosef Garfinkel, who led the excavation and is one of the authors of the paper. “It turns out that this was already in use 7,000 years ago by landowners and local administrators to protect their property.”
The artifact is one of the oldest of this kind ever found in the region.
According to the researchers, the fact that two patterns were impressed might indicate that two people were involved in the transaction.
Moreover, they found out that the clay used was not local, but it came from at least ten kilometers away. In addition, other finds at Tel Tsaf testify that the site was home to a wealthy community, whose residents entertained relations with much farther regions.
“At this very site we have evidence of contact with peoples from Mesopotamia, Turkey, Egypt and Caucasia,” Garfinkel noted. “There is no prehistoric site anywhere in the Middle East that reveals evidence of such long-distance trade in exotic items as what we found at this particular site.”
“We hope that continued excavations at Tel Tsaf and other places from the same time period will yield additional evidence to help us understand the impact of a regional authority in the southern Levant,” concluded Garfinkel.


Tags Hebrew University archaeology beit shean
Reporters' Tweets

