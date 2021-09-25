The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Archaeologists dig in landing sites of German V2 rockets

The findings at V2 landing sites can tell researchers more about the World War II V2 rockets and where they were made.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 12:45
German V2 Rocket (photo credit: Clemens Vasters/Wikimedia Commons)
German V2 Rocket
(photo credit: Clemens Vasters/Wikimedia Commons)
A team of expert archaeologists began excavating a detonation site of a German V2 rocket detonation in St. Mary's Platt last week in an attempt to learn more about the bombs used by the Germans in World War II.
The project is being led by brothers Colin and Sean Welch, who run Research Resource Archaeology, and they were able to discover from archive records where the rocket detonated on February 14, 1945.
"When V1 and V2 rockets first landed, the authorities examined every crash site very thoroughly in order to learn as much as possible about these new weapons, said Colin. "But by February 1945, they were less of a novelty and received less attention."
Research Resource Archaeology has been investigating V2 crash sites around England for ten years, but Colin said that the St. Mary's Platt site was perfect for their purposes because it is away from buildings and there were no injuries or deaths as a result of the explosion.
"It means we can dig unfettered by any unpleasant thoughts - these were after all terror weapons that brought with them a lot of misery," he said.
German police in Berlin during World War II. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)German police in Berlin during World War II. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Another reason the site is interesting to the archaeologists is that the crater left from the impact is larger than in other recorded explosion sites.
The researchers hope to find fragments with a manufacturer's code, which would tell them where they were made. This is important to the team because Research Resource Archaeology theorizes that Hitler's rockets were manufactured in factories around the Reich and not in Nordhausen as was previously thought to be the case.
In their work over the years, the team has learned that in some detonation sites, there is a second crater under the first that has not been excavated.
"Having studied a V2 impact site at Lynsted with a major excavation defining the original crater profile, we could not understand how the four tons of rocket had basically disappeared on impact with little evidence," said Colin.
"This led us to decide to excavate a second time and to travel deeper - then we discovered that there were finds situated as low as 9.5 meters below the recorded level.
"We then began to realize that the detonation 'train' of the one tonne of explosive at the tip of the rocket, while described as being instantaneous, was not supersonic - it could not keep up with the missile traveling at 3.5 times the speed of sound, so the detonation only happened after the V2 had entered the ground at some distance."
The dig was expected to last three days.


Tags archaeology world war ii bombing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Durban IV: A diplomatic win for Israel that cannot be wasted - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett's first 100 days were quiet, it's just the beginning

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Shooting down Iron Dome funding is part of 'enduring' Durban

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

What does the US-France-Australia submarine row mean for Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Palestinians admit capture of Gilboa prisoners shows Israeli intel prowess

Israeli soldiers stand guard in the West Bank city of Jenin, on September 06, 2021. Six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a prison in Israel on Monday, prompting a massive manhunt, Israeli authorities said. The extremely rare break-out took place overnight in the Gilboa Penitentiary, a high-securi
5

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by