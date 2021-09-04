The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Archaeologists discover remains of 10,000 year old settlement in Russia

The Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Science has found settlements that date from roughly 10,000 years ago during the early stages of the Butovo culture

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 16:56
The antique city of Gorgippia: Samburova st., Krasnoarmeyskaya st., The Black Sea coast between them, Anapa, the resort town of Anapa, Krasnodar Territory (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The antique city of Gorgippia: Samburova st., Krasnoarmeyskaya st., The Black Sea coast between them, Anapa, the resort town of Anapa, Krasnodar Territory
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Archaeologists have excavated traces of Mesolithic settlements near the Veletma River in Russia, according to Heritage Daily.
The Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Science has found settlements that date from roughly 10,000 years ago during the early stages of the Butovo culture, described as the communities of Mesolithic hunter-gatherers that occupied the upper catchment area of the forest zone in Western Russia during this period. 
The Mesolithic period took place between 10,000 BCE and 8,000 BCE and is otherwise identified as the Middle Stone Age.
The mesolithic activity was first identified during the 1970s and 1980s, however, this is the first time that a systematic excavation has been conducted. 
Archeologists studied five sites: Maloye Okulovo – 10, Maloye Okulovo -11, Maloye Okulovo -19, Maloye Okulovo – 20 and Malookulovskaya – 3. This area covers more than 10,000 square meters. 
Objects of later areas from the Neolithic, Bronze, and Early Iron ages were also revealed. 
At site Malookulovskaya-3, a possible dwelling was discovered. This, and findings at Maloye Okulovo -11, Malookulovskaya-3 and Maloye Okulovo -19 suggested possible seasonal Mesolithic sites, indicating hunting and fishing by the accumulation of flint artifacts and a large number of animal and fish bones. 
Old Russian tools for processing metal, wood, bone. IX-XIII centuries. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Old Russian tools for processing metal, wood, bone. IX-XIII centuries. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The team discovered various flint artifacts including scrapers, arrowheads, punctures, and fragments of an ax at almost all the sites. Maloye Okulovo-19 featured a large accumulation of waste from flint production. This suggests that this site was the center for manufacturing weapons and tools. 
Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Navashinsky detachment of the IA RAS said, “The finds near Maly Okulov fit into the characteristics of the Butovo archaeological culture, which was widespread at that time in the Volga-Oka interfluve. Having received an accurate description of the finds and an understanding of the technology, we will be able to compare the features of this Mesolithic culture with objects from earlier, and later periods of human history and reconstruct technological progress.”


Tags Russia science archeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
4

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
5

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by