Archaeologists find lavish banquet frescoes in Pompeii's newly discovered hall.

New frescoes were discovered in the ancient city of Pompeii, providing insights into Roman banquet culture. Archaeologists uncovered findings in Regions IX and V, notable for their artistic beauty and revelations about Roman customs, economy, and traditions, according to LBV Magazine.

In Region IX, an oecus—a hall with colonnades—was unearthed within a large house, adorned with frescoes created in the Second Pompeian Style. These frescoes are set against vivid red walls that invite viewers to a banquet, featuring hunting trophies framing still-life scenes. The discovery was reported by Terra.

"The frescoes are from the 1st century BCE, marking the beginning of great Roman wall painting, and they were created to mimic the appearance of columns and feature an incredible frieze of seafood, including baskets filled with blue fish, squid, and shellfish," said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Archaeological Park in Pompeii, according to Enikos.

The frescoes depict a menagerie against a red background. Animals such as chickens, ducks, partridges, and a wild boar are featured alongside wicker baskets filled with bluefish, squid, and shellfish, all signifying the luxury of banquets.

The frescoes emphasize the importance of food in social gatherings of the time and refer to the splendor of Roman banquets. The still-life scenes evoke the central role of food in the social life of the era, illustrating the opulence associated with banquets. Centre Daily Times reports that these artistic works provide a unique window into life during the height of Imperial Rome.

In the upper part of the wall, behind a false column, there are paintings of game animals. The artistic work features trompe-l'œil columns, a technique that creates the illusion of depth, framing scenes of fishing.

Zuchtriegel emphasized that the house where the paintings are located was certainly owned by a rich and powerful family, where banquets were held, as reported by Vecernje Novosti.

Meanwhile, in Region V, one of the thermopolia—a Roman fast food establishment—reopened after recent stabilization and excavation work. LBV Magazine notes that this thermopolium stands out for the decoration of its counter. Frescoes of notable quality were discovered there, including images of a Nereid riding a hippocampus and animals that were likely cooked and sold at the establishment.

The excavation of a service area at the back of the thermopolium was completed, which was used as a storage area for amphorae and other vessels intended for the preservation and preparation of food.

Pompeii, located near present-day Naples, Italy, was destroyed and buried under ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 CE, blanketing the buildings in a thick layer of ash. The eruption preserved Pompeii's buildings and artifacts for future generations to explore, offering a unique window into life during the height of Imperial Rome.

The buried ruins of Pompeii were not discovered until the 16th century, allowing us to imagine what life must have been like before the tragedy of the eruption. Systematic excavations of Pompeii began in 1738, and more than 13,000 spaces, including residences, public areas, and sacred buildings, are included in the Pompeii archaeological area.

So far, more than 1,070 residential units and over 13,000 rooms have been uncovered in Pompeii. The site includes these spaces distributed among residences, public areas, and sacred spaces as part of a large-scale effort to preserve its treasures.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.