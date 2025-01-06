Skeptics vs. believers: Does ancient evidence confirm Jesus existed?

In recent years, new archaeological discoveries have added to the ongoing debate about the historical existence of Jesus. In 2021, after further research, Professor Steven Notley stated to the Biblical Archaeology Society, "There are no other churches in the area mentioned by Byzantine visitors to the Holy Land, and there is no reason to doubt that this is the Church of the Apostles." This statement refers to the remains of a Byzantine basilica discovered in 2017 in the El Araj region of Israel next to the River Jordan, measuring 27 by 15 meters, as reported by UNILAD. Researchers believe the basilica may be the location of Bethsaida, the village that was home to the apostles Peter, Andrew, and Philip, and it could be the lost Church of the Apostles built over the ruins of the village, according to UNILAD.

These archaeological findings contribute to the evidence supporting the existence of Jesus. The discovery of an inscription mentioning Pontius Pilate and the existence of synagogues from the time coincide with biblical accounts, providing historical context to the life of Jesus, as reported by El Cronista. Additionally, studies have cited seven pieces of evidence suggesting Jesus of Nazareth's actual existence, despite a fringe perspective that he was a figment of ancient peoples' imaginations.

One of the most compelling artifacts is the Alexamenos Graffito, Roman anti-Christian graffiti discovered on a wall in Palatine Hill, Rome, depicting a man worshiping a man with a donkey's head hanging from a cross. The graffiti includes a message that reads, "Alexamenos worships his God," indicating early mockery of Christian beliefs. "The earliest evidence we have in the archaeological record for Christians is someone mocking the crucified Jesus," stated Dr. Jonathan Reed, a leading authority in early Christian archaeology from the University of La Verne, cited by MailOnline.

Historical accounts by non-Christian authors also reinforce the idea that Jesus was a real historical figure. The Roman historian Tacitus, in his "Annals" written in the year 116 CE, mentions the execution of Jesus under the governance of Pontius Pilate, noting that "Christus" was associated with the beginning of the movement of Christians, as reported by El Cronista. Tacitus deplored the fact that during the second century it had spread as far as Rome, according to the Biblical Archaeology Review.

Similarly, Flavius Josephus, a first-century Jewish historian, references Jesus in his work "Antiquities of the Jews," specifically in the Testimonium Flavianum, stating, "Around this time there lived Jesus, a wise man, if indeed one ought to call him a man. For he was one who did surprising deeds, and a teacher of such people as accept the truth gladly. He won over many Jews and many of the Greeks. He was the Messiah." Josephus also mentions Jesus's brother James, noting that James's execution led to Ananus losing his position as high priest.

Despite these historical references, some skeptics questioned the existence of Jesus by citing historical evidence. However, the majority of historians and academics specializing in antiquity agreed that Jesus of Nazareth was a real historical figure, and there is near-universal agreement, even in secular quarters, that he existed.

An ossuary marked with the name Jehohanan contained the remains of a man who appeared to have been crucified, including a heel bone with a nail embedded from where he had been nailed to the cross.

The Shroud of Turin is another artifact considered by some to be evidence of Jesus's existence. It is a linen cloth with the image of a man and is considered an important relic by Christians who believe it to be the burial shroud of Jesus, bearing his image after the crucifixion. However, the evidence surrounding the authenticity of the shroud is highly controversial, with some scholars convinced it is a legitimate relic of Jesus, while a growing body of evidence accumulates against this position.

