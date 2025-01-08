Archaeologists uncover 4,000-year-old tomb of Egyptian royal physician in Saqqara

A joint French-Swiss archaeological mission discovered a 4,000-year-old mudbrick mastaba tomb belonging to Teti Neb Fu, a royal physician from the reign of Pharaoh Pepi II, at the Saqqara archaeological site south of Cairo, where tombs of high-ranking officials are located, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

The mastaba contains vivid inscriptions and drawings on its walls, revealing new aspects of daily life culture in the Old Kingdom, including cultural and medical aspects. Despite evidence of ancient looting, the tomb's walls remain intact, offering a rare glimpse into daily life and cultural practices during the Old Kingdom of Egypt, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Teti Neb Fu lived during the reign of Pharaoh Pepi II (circa 2278-2184 BCE) and held several high-ranking titles, including Chief Palace Physician, Priest of the goddess Serket, Chief Dentist, and Director of Medicinal Plants. Inside the mastaba, a stone sarcophagus was found containing hieroglyphic inscriptions bearing the name and titles of the mastaba's owner. The inscriptions inside the mastaba include images of the royal physician performing his medical duties.

"The discovery reveals the historical and archaeological value of the Saqqara area, which was an important burial center during the ages of ancient Egypt," said Egyptian archaeologist Dr. Hussein Abdel Basir, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

The interior of Teti Neb Fu's tomb is adorned with intricate carvings of funerary scenes, including brightly colored inscriptions and a painted false door.

A list of names of offerings was inscribed on the walls of the mastaba, along with a frieze bearing the titles and name of Teti Neb Fu.

"The inscriptions retain the beauty of their cheerful colors, indicating the skill of ancient Egyptian artists and their advanced techniques," Abdel Basir pointed out, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

Dr. Philippe Collombert, head of the French-Swiss mission, noted that the excavation is part of an ongoing study of the Saqqara area, which is known for housing tombs and senior officials from the Old Kingdom of Egypt.

The mission has previously uncovered a mastaba belonging to Minister Weni, who is famous for having the longest autobiography of any senior official of the Old Kingdom, recorded on the walls of his second tomb in Abydos. The area south of Saqqara, which includes tombs of senior state officials and the wives of King Pepi I, continues to provide new information about ancient Egyptian history. This discovery enhances our understanding of the history of the Old Kingdom.

