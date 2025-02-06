Excavation near Jerusalem finds 9,000-years-old six-fingered Neolithic shaman woman.

A recent study published in the journal Atiqot described a tomb found at the Motza archaeological site in the hills of Jerusalem, dating back to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic B period. The excavations at Motza, conducted between 2018 and 2020, uncovered one of the largest concentrations of settlements from this period in the area. The research was carried out before the construction of Highway 16, the third access road to Jerusalem from the west.

The tomb contained the remains of a woman who may have played a spiritual role or acted as a shaman in her community. Anatomical analysis indicates that the woman was over 15 years old at the time of her death. Notably, she had six fingers on her left hand, a characteristic that in ancient cultures was often interpreted as a sign of distinction and spiritual authority.

Funerary objects found alongside the woman, including green stone necklaces and mother-of-pearl jewelry, reinforce the hypothesis of her importance within Neolithic society. Most individuals were buried with decorations such as stone bracelets, pendants, and beads made from exotic materials like alabaster and green stones. According to researchers, the stone bracelets found in some graves are associated with transition rituals between life and death.

"The discovery of the ancient shaman's tomb in Motza opens a window into the spiritual world of communities that lived approximately 10,000 years ago," said Eli Eskosido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority. "These remains show how complex and rich the cultural beliefs of ancient humanity were," he continued.

Researchers suggest that children wore these stone bracelets until adolescence. Upon reaching a certain age, they participated in an initiation ceremony similar to modern transition rituals like Bar and Bat Mitzvah in Jewish tradition. Those who died before reaching maturity were buried with their bracelets, which have been found intact on their arms.

Numerous burials were discovered within the houses, under the floors, and near the walls of the dwellings. Researchers and scholars suggest that rituals were conducted in large public buildings designated for this purpose, which may have included shamanic practices. Many of these public buildings had a strong connection to water, which may have played a role in the rituals conducted there.

In each of the excavated buildings, plastered installations for water collection were found, or they were located near natural water sources, emphasizing the connection between water and ritual practices in Neolithic communities. These findings reinforce the perception that water played a crucial role in the religious ceremonies and social organization of Neolithic groups.

The Neolithic period marked a turning point in human history. New technologies were developed during this time, including the domestication of plants and animals. These innovations transformed not only the economy but also defined the belief systems and rituals of Neolithic communities.

"Through personal objects such as jewelry and ritual artifacts, we can learn about the belief systems, social classes, and community roles of the time," added Eskosido. Drs. Hamoudi Khalaily, Ianir Milevski, and Anna Eirich-Rose led the excavations for the Israel Antiquities Authority and are also the authors of the study published in Atiqot.

