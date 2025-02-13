Archaeologists uncover monumental Necropolis beneath Trento's streets

A monumental necropolis was unearthed on Santa Croce Street in the heart of Trento, northern Italy. The discovery was made during restoration and redevelopment work on a historic building in the Santa Croce area, where archaeologists uncovered the necropolis dating from the 9th to the 6th century BCE, according to Adnkronos.

"An incredible discovery, which shows us a new history of the city of Trento, no longer just as a Roman city," said Francesca Gerosa, Vice President and Provincial Councillor for Culture, according to Avvenirent of funerary stelae up to 2.40 meters high, which serve as markers for principal tombs.

Over 200 tombs have been documented so far, representing only a portion of those potentially preserved, as noted by Archéologia Viva. The tombs are complete, including metal artifacts such as weapons and elaborate ornamental objects with inlays in amber and glass paste, which serve as indicators of social identity and status of the deceased, according to Avvenire.

The necropolis dates back to the first millennium BCE, with multiple phases of occupation documented during the early Iron Age (9th to 6th century BCE), as reported by HeritageDaily. This period was characterized by profound cultural transformations throughout the Mediterranean, the Alpine arc, and beyond, with civilizations such as the Etruscan, Phoenician, Greek, and Celtic flourishing and interacting through trade and cultural exchanges.

The necropolis was established in a marginal area of the riverbed subject to periodic flooding, located between two channels that could be activated in case of flooding. The flooding episodes, which began during the use phases of the necropolis, allowed exceptional preservation of the funerary context, making it possible to document in detail the layout of the necropolis and to precisely reconstruct the funerary practices of the community.

Dr. Elisabetta Mottes of the Archaeological Heritage Office of the Autonomous Province of Trento is directing the archaeological investigations, with researchers from the Archaeological Heritage Office of the UMSt Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and Activities also involved in the discovery. Field operations are coordinated by Drs. Michele Bassetti and Ester Zanichelli of Cora Società Archeologica di Trento and their research team.

The restoration of the recovered objects, including fragile pieces such as ossuary vessels, is being carried out by Susanna Fruet and Dr. Chiara Maggioni, who utilize micro-excavation techniques. Micro-excavation of the tomb structures has allowed the reconstruction of the complexity of the funerary ritual.

"In the archaeological excavation in progress we have the possibility of recognizing the elite of a society that evidently was settled in the Trent basin and represented its power and prestige through the deposition of objects emblematic of its privileged status," stated Superintendent Franco Marzatico.

"The Alpine peoples are not isolated; they have relations and exchanges with the peoples of the Po Valley, in particular between 900-700 BCE with the area of Emilia, with the flourishing civilization of the Etruscans and later with the Veneti and other peoples of the Alps," he added.

