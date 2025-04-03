Hotels, restaurants, bazaars: Jordan plans €300 million tourist park at Jesus’ baptism site.

Jordan is planning a major development at the historic Baptism site of Al Maghtas, aiming to transform the area into a tourist destination in time for the 2,000th anniversary of Jesus' preaching in 2030. The project, worth over 300 million euros, was personally endorsed by King Abdullah II and is set to be completed by 2029, according to TGCOM24.

The development plan involves constructing a tourist park spanning approximately 50 hectares in the Wadi Kharrar area, situated just a few hundred meters from the site where, according to the Gospels, John the Baptist baptized Jesus in the waters of the Jordan River. The initiative is being overseen by the Baptism Site Development Zone (BSDZ), with its president, Tharwat Masalha, providing key details about the project's timeline and scope.

"Construction will begin in 2027, while the timing to complete the infrastructure works is 24 months," said Masalha, as reported by El Mundo. He added, "The first phase of the project, which includes the village and the museum and 88% of the infrastructures, will be ready by December 2029." The development will feature hotels, restaurants, bazaars, shops, an amphitheater, and extensive parking lots to accommodate groups of visitors.

The project is funded entirely by private investors. "We are talking about the Abu Dhabi Development Fund," revealed BSDZ general director Bissan Ramahi. "American Mormons are also among the donors," he added.

The initiative aims to boost tourism and accommodate the expected influx of pilgrims for the 2030 anniversary. "It will be a large tourist village, equipped with every comfort," Masalha concluded.

However, the extensive development has raised concerns among preservationists and those responsible for maintaining the site's sanctity. The area was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2014, and there are worries that the construction could compromise its historical and spiritual integrity. "Many sacred places have lost their original spirit. They have become Disneyland, that is, tourist attractions without a soul. But we don't want that to happen here. We want everyone to still be able to walk in the footsteps of the prophets," said Rustom Mkhjian, the person in charge of protecting the site's integrity, according to El Mundo.

Mkhjian, an Armenian Christian who studied restoration at La Sapienza University in 1991, alerted UNESCO about the potential impacts of the project. "Two studies have been sent; they will have to stop any abuse," he stated. "Protecting this site is not just a duty, but a responsibility to all humanity."

The Vatican officially recognized the Baptism site of Al Maghtas as a sacred place in 2000, following archaeological research led by Jordanian archaeologist Mohammad Waheed. Since then, the site has been visited by four Popes: Paul VI, John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis.

In January 2023, the first Latin church was established in the area. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

Although King Abdullah II kept Pope Francis informed of the developments since 2022, as claimed by the company in charge of the project, there are currently no direct investments from the Vatican, and it is not listed as a donor, despite its longstanding interest in the area. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.