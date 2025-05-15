Durupinar Formation radar scans reveal hidden structures associated with Noah's Ark.

A group of American researchers claims to have found the wreckage of Noah's Ark in Turkey, where the biblical vessel is said to have come to rest on Mount Ararat after the Great Flood, which occurred over 4,300 years ago, according to Newsbomb. According to Newsbomb, the underground structure consists of three layers, which may represent the Ark's decks, matching the biblical description of the vessel.

The research group, Noah's Ark Scan, based in California, announced that a controlled excavation will be carried out in the Durupınar area. They found evidence of angular structures extending approximately six meters below the surface, possibly indicating compartments beneath what could be a deck-like structure.

Independent researcher Andrew Jones is leading the studies using ground-penetrating radar (GPR). He claimed that he detected a 13-meter-long tunnel passing through the center of the formation. "We have detected some interesting things," Jones said, according to Yeni Şafak. The team will work in collaboration with Turkish universities to deepen the evidence and prepare a preservation plan for the Durupınar site before beginning excavation.

The Durupınar Formation, located about 29 kilometers south of Mount Ararat, has been speculated for decades as a possible resting place of Noah's Ark. Researchers believe it could harbor the ruins of the legendary vessel due to its boat-like shape and dimensions matching those described in the Bible.

A new analysis of radar data has supposedly revealed "central and lateral corridors that cross the vessel" and angular structures up to six meters deep, which may represent rooms beneath a deck-like platform. The Noah's Ark Scan team will verify whether the structures detected underground at the Durupınar site are of artificial or natural origin.

The team led by Jones has already collected soil samples from 22 points and plans to expand this collection, as well as conduct core drilling surveys and additional ground-penetrating radar scans at the site. They are conducting various non-destructive tests, such as radar scans.

William Crabtree, a member of the research team, discussed their soil analysis, noting that organic matter was found to be double inside the formation compared to the surrounding soil. "If you know soil science—as I am a soil scientist—you will understand that potassium levels, organic matter, and pH can all be affected by the decomposition of organic materials. If this was a wooden vessel and the wood had rotted over time, we would expect to see increased potassium levels, changes in pH, and higher organic content—and that's exactly what we find," Crabtree explained, according to Newsbomb.

The team also noticed that the plants growing on the structure are of a different color compared to the surrounding area, which Jones suggested could indicate an anthropogenic origin. "This difference in plant color suggests that the underground structure has a different substrate," Jones noted.

Ground-penetrating radar scans conducted in the Durupınar region revealed angular structures that appear artificial and a layered formation. The formation includes a tunnel approximately 13 meters long and three distinct layers. These findings are considered some of the most concrete data obtained so far in the search for Noah's Ark.

The Durupınar Formation was discovered in 1959 by Turkish cartographer Captain İlhan Durupınar after severe rains and earthquakes in the region in 1948. In one of the images, Captain Durupınar observed an unusual shape resembling a ship, capturing the attention of researchers and believers alike.

"Are we really facing something man-made, or is it an extraordinary natural formation? We need more data to understand this," Jones said, according to Yeni Şafak. He emphasized the importance of further research to determine the nature of the structures. The team of Noah's Ark Scan firmly believes in the extraordinary nature of the formation, which some argue is a simple geological feature.

While many scientists, including archaeologists, argue that the formation is a natural geological feature, others are convinced it refers to something much more extraordinary.

The Noah's Ark Scan team is preparing for a controlled excavation, marking a moment in the search for concrete evidence related to Noah's Ark. "Protecting the site is our top priority," Jones stated to Infobae. He emphasized the importance of preservation due to harsh winter conditions and the active geological environment.

The Durupınar Formation shows similarities to the measurements and structure described in the Bible, with dimensions approximately 157 meters long, 26 meters wide, and 16 meters high. "According to radar explorations, the structure has the same length as that attributed to the Ark in biblical texts," noted Nezih Başgelen, director of the Cultural and Natural Heritage Monitoring Platform, according to National Geographic Historia.

Collaboration with Turkish universities and the use of technology, such as deep-penetration scanners and geochemical analysis, could provide concrete answers about the nature of the underground structures at the Durupınar site. The researchers seek to gather more key data before implementing a preservation plan for the archaeological site.

