Archeologists discover remains of Viking rituals in Iceland

Dozens of beads were discovered as well with some of them having been directly traced to Iraq.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 29, 2021 02:56
Volcano has erupted in Iceland near Reykjavik (photo credit: REUTERS)
Volcano has erupted in Iceland near Reykjavik
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A site dating back to the Viking age, approximately 300 meters beyond the Surtshellir cave, located in Iceland, was discovered by archeologists, according to a report by Ancient Origins
The report stated that the site in question was used for ancient rituals performed by Vikings. 
Published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the archeologists, some based in Iceland with others hailing from the US and Norway, recorded many of their findings in the Surtshellir cave - the most notable discovery being a "boat-shaped structure made of rocks."
The Surtshellir cave is the longest lava cave in Iceland, stretching about 1.6 kilometers. It is named after the Viking fire giant Surtur, an integral figure in Norse mythology.  
The cave has an "aura of mystery and intrigue" and is close to a volcano that erupted over 1000 years ago. The authors of the study wrote that the "impacts of this eruption must have been unsettling, posing existential challenges for Iceland's newly arrived settlers."
This is in relation to the Nordic Vikings, who were active around that time and were historically known to be conquerors based in Scandinavian countries such as Norway, Sweden and Denmark, and later colonizing Iceland after the eruption.  
Dozens of beads were discovered as well with some of them having been directly traced to Iraq, with remains of orpiment minerals having been traced back to Turkey, according to the report. 



