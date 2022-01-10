The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Largest 'sea dragon' fossil unearthed in Britain

A ten-meter-long ichthyosaur was discovered in February last year and excavated over the course of months.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 17:02
A man poses next to excavated remains of a Britain's largest ichthyosaur, at Rutland Water, Rutland county, Britain. (photo credit: Anglian Water/Matthew Power Photography via REUTERS)
A man poses next to excavated remains of a Britain's largest ichthyosaur, at Rutland Water, Rutland county, Britain.
(photo credit: Anglian Water/Matthew Power Photography via REUTERS)
The fossil of Britain's largest "sea dragon" (ichthyosaur) was unearthed in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve which is run in partnership with Anglian Water, the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust reported on their website on Monday.
The fossil was first discovered by Rutland Water Conservation Team Leader Joe Davis during a routine draining of a lagoon island in February of 2021 and was carefully excavated over the last year.
Davis said he first noticed the fossil when what he thought were clay pipes looked too organic to him, so he pointed them out to Reserves Officer Paul Trevor. 
"I worked out in the Hebrides, so I've found whale and dolphin skeletons before," he said. "This appeared similar, and I remarked to Trevor that they looked like vertebrae. We followed what indisputably looked like a spine, and Paul discovered something further along that could have been a jawbone. We couldn't quite believe it."
The fossil has been dated to about 180 million years ago and measures 10 meters in length with a skull weighing about a ton. Two incomplete and much smaller ichthyosaurs were found in the same reserve in the 70s, but this discovery is the largest complete ichthyosaur discovered in Britain.
Palaeontologists work at a site where remains of a Britain's largest ichthyosaur were found, at Rutland Water, Rutland county, Britain. (credit: Anglian Water/Matthew Power Photography via REUTERS) Palaeontologists work at a site where remains of a Britain's largest ichthyosaur were found, at Rutland Water, Rutland county, Britain. (credit: Anglian Water/Matthew Power Photography via REUTERS)
"Rutland water has a long list of previous fascinating archaeological and palaeontological discoveries but none more exciting than this," said CEO of Anglian Water Peter Simpson. "We also recognize the significance a find like this will have for the local community in Rutland. Our focus now is to secure the right funding to guarantee its legacy will last into the future."
Anglian Water is currently trying to secure heritage funding that will allow the remains to be preserved and kept in Rutland where the fossil can be shared with the public.
"The finding has been absolutely fascinating and a real career highlight," said Davis. It's great to learn so much from the discovery and to think that this amazing creature was once swimming in seas about us, and now once again, Rutland Water is a haven for wetland wildlife albeit on a smaller scale."
Fossil evidence shows that ichthyosaurs first appeared 250 million years ago and went extinct 90 million years ago. They evolved from reptile species that later returned to the sea in a similar way to how ancestors of the dolphins and whales were land animals. The ichthyosaurs are nicknamed "sea dragons" due to their large eyes and teeth.


Tags archaeology Britain fossil
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must make COVID-19 antigen tests accessible to all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by