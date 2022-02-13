Shattering previously held ideas an international team of researchers has determined prehistoric human settlement on the Arabian Peninsula occurred earlier, more continuously, and was less influenced by climatic changes than previously thought.

Using a cutting-edge range of archaeological, palaeoclimatological, and dating techniques the team was able to reconstruct four distinct phases of Palaeolithic human occupation of the rock shelter site of Jebel Faya in Southern Arabia during the early Stone Age between 210,000 and 120,000 years ago.

In addition, the Jebel Faya archaeological data has led researchers to now believe that not only did human settlement in Southern Arabia occur much earlier than formerly thought, but that early humans inhabited the area also under an unexpected range of climatic conditions.

These are both contrary to previously held theories about when and how humans first moved into Arabia from Africa.

The findings of the new evidence were published in the January 31 issue of Scientific Reports.

Jebel Faya, located in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), is one of the most important Palaeolithic sites in Arabia. Excavations in 2009 revealed human occupation dating back to 125,000 years ago, making it the oldest known human site in Arabia.

Previously it has been argued that prehistoric humans weren’t able to inhabit Arabia during dry climate phases and had to wait for periods of more wet climatic conditions in order to move into the region. But the researchers say their finds indicate that humans were much more adaptable than they have been given credit for, and in addition were not reliant on extended periods of favorable climate conditions to thrive.

This is significant because it demonstrates that humans occupied the site during both dry and wetter climate events—challenging the most popular theories about when humans could and could not inhabit Arabian sites during the Palaeolithic.

Researchers are now hopeful that they may be able to find more evidence of the human journey out of Africa during drier phases.

Led by Dr. Knut Bretzke from the University of Tübingen in Germany and Prof. Dr. Frank Preusser from the Institute of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Freiburg, the team also included researchers from the Sharjah Archaeology Authority/UAE and Oxford Brookes University in England.

Prof. Adrian Parker of Oxford Brookes University, who led the reconstruction of the palaeoenvironments, said that while well constrained evidence in Arabia is still limited, the new findings indicate that the complex interrelationships between humans, climate and environment need careful re-evaluation.

“Our data challenges previous assumptions that human occupation in Arabia was only confined to well-defined wetter climate phases,” he said. “Understanding the environmental context is paramount when evaluating human occupation.”

Bretzke believes Jebel Faya and its surroundings are the key area to study the details of the interplay between human occupation and climatic conditions, and the evolution of human-environment interdependencies, and said he is “convinced that more surprises will come.”

“Most exciting for me personally is that our data provides first evidence for human occupation of Arabia 170,000 years ago,” said Bretzke. “This period is traditionally thought to be characterized by extremely dry conditions that must have prevented human presence in Arabia. We think that the unique interplay of human behavioral flexibility, the mosaic landscapes of South-East Arabia and the occurrence of brief spells of more humid conditions enabled the survival of these early human groups.”

Freiburg geologist Frank Preusser was able to date the phases of human occupation of the site by using luminescence dating to date the phases of human occupation at the site. He said the technique, which allows the determination of the time of the last daylight exposure of quartz grains embedded in sediment layers, “has revolutionized archaeological research.”

“The study from Jebel Faya is another milestone in enlightening the complex history of our species,” he said.