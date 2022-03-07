The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

IAA uncovers ancient magical bowls in home of Jerusalem resident

1,500-year-old "incantation bowls" were among hundreds of antiquities found, believed to be intended for the illegal antiquities trade.

By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Published: MARCH 7, 2022 10:59
Artifacts seized from a home in Jerusalem's Ramat Shlomo neighborhood (photo credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Artifacts seized from a home in Jerusalem's Ramat Shlomo neighborhood
(photo credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

The Israel Antiquities Authority uncovered 1,500-year-old magical "incantation bowls" among other rare and decorated bone and ivory items dating from the biblical period in the home of a Jerusalem resident suspected of participating in the illegal antiquities trade.

Hundreds of antique bronze and silver coins, glassware and ancient weapons were also discovered in the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood home during a cooperative search by the Antiquities Authority's Robbery Prevention Unit and Lev HaBira police.

The incantation bowls, which are inscribed with spells and incantations in Hebrew, date back to the 8th-4th centuries CE were used as a type of amulet in ancient times and are also known as "swearing bowls," the IAA said in a press statement.

The inscriptions were meant to fight curses, demons, diseases and pests and the bowls were commonly buried under a family’s house floor for protection.

Various chemicals were confiscated from the house as well, believed to have been intended for use in the restoration of the pottery and for cleaning ancient metals and coins. The IAA believes the suspect repaired and restored the bowls in order to sell them.

Swearing bowls (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)Swearing bowls (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

Following an investigation of the suspect, the Antiquities Authority inspectors went to an auction house in the central area of the country, where they seized additional ancient artifacts that had been put up for sale illegally by the suspect.

Amir Ganor, head of the Antiquities Authority's Robbery Prevention Unit noted that these types of incantation bowls come from ancient sites in present-day Iraq, where Mesopotamia was once located. Following the war in Iraq in 2003 thousands of the stolen incantation bowls began to enter the international trade markets, he said.

"The text was written by artists for a specific client, according to their personal needs," Ganor said. "Occasionally, as can be seen in one of the bowls, a figure of the "night demon" was painted in the center of the bowl, representing the individual that the bowl was meant to ward off."

Assyrian tablet (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)Assyrian tablet (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

The seized items also include rare bone and ivory objects decorated in Phoenician style, with Egyptian motifs, that included scenes from the animal world, alongside geometric ornaments from the biblical period.

Two griffons—winged lions whose face is human—facing each other appear in one of the objects, and another artifact included a description of a convoy of four-winged lions marching one after the other, the IAA said.

Similar ivory objects have been discovered in past excavations in an antiquity site in Samaria (northern West Bank), where a large collection of ivory—known as "Samaria Ivories" was discovered--as well as at other antiquity sites such as Tel Megiddo, they said.

The items were used as decorations, attached to wooden furniture by nails in the 9th and 8th centuries BC.

The IAA said finding decorated artifacts made of ivory from this period is extremely rare. The Robbery Prevention Unit thinks they were excavated illegally in one of the biblical mounds in Samaria or in Northern Israel.

Documents seized from the suspect's home may shed light about his connections with antiquities robbers and unauthorized dealers, said the IAA.

"Unauthorized antiquities dealers encourage looters to go out and destroy ancient sites in search of finds for sale on the antiquities market," said IAA director Eli Eskosido. "In the name of greed, they plunder antiquity sites, removing the finds from their historical context, thus obscuring parts of human history."

At the end of the investigation, the case file will be transferred to the Antiquities Authority Legal Bureau, said the IAA, to examine the filing of an indictment for attempted trade in antiquities without a permit, failure to report the discovery of an antique, failure to register a collection and possession of property suspected of being stolen—criminal offenses, for which the statutory penalty is up to three years in prison.



Tags antiquities artifacts Israel Antiquities Authority
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
3

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.
4

Bennett concludes meeting with Putin, speaks with Zelensky

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sochi last month.
5

Ben-Gurion Airport signals Russian plane with Ukrainian flag - watch

An Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by