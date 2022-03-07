IAA uncovers ancient magical bowls in home of Jerusalem resident

The Israel Antiquities Authority uncovered 1,500-year-old magical "incantation bowls" among other rare and decorated bone and ivory items dating from the biblical period in the home of a Jerusalem resident suspected of participating in the illegal antiquities trade.

Hundreds of antique bronze and silver coins, glassware and ancient weapons were also discovered in the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood home during a cooperative search by the Antiquities Authority's Robbery Prevention Unit and Lev HaBira police.

The incantation bowls, which are inscribed with spells and incantations in Hebrew, date back to the 8th-4th centuries CE were used as a type of amulet in ancient times and are also known as "swearing bowls," the IAA said in a press statement.

The inscriptions were meant to fight curses, demons, diseases and pests and the bowls were commonly buried under a family’s house floor for protection.

Various chemicals were confiscated from the house as well, believed to have been intended for use in the restoration of the pottery and for cleaning ancient metals and coins. The IAA believes the suspect repaired and restored the bowls in order to sell them.

Swearing bowls (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

Following an investigation of the suspect, the Antiquities Authority inspectors went to an auction house in the central area of the country, where they seized additional ancient artifacts that had been put up for sale illegally by the suspect.

Amir Ganor, head of the Antiquities Authority's Robbery Prevention Unit noted that these types of incantation bowls come from ancient sites in present-day Iraq, where Mesopotamia was once located. Following the war in Iraq in 2003 thousands of the stolen incantation bowls began to enter the international trade markets, he said.

"The text was written by artists for a specific client, according to their personal needs," Ganor said. "Occasionally, as can be seen in one of the bowls, a figure of the "night demon" was painted in the center of the bowl, representing the individual that the bowl was meant to ward off."

Assyrian tablet (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

The seized items also include rare bone and ivory objects decorated in Phoenician style, with Egyptian motifs, that included scenes from the animal world, alongside geometric ornaments from the biblical period.

Two griffons—winged lions whose face is human—facing each other appear in one of the objects, and another artifact included a description of a convoy of four-winged lions marching one after the other, the IAA said.

Similar ivory objects have been discovered in past excavations in an antiquity site in Samaria (northern West Bank), where a large collection of ivory—known as "Samaria Ivories" was discovered--as well as at other antiquity sites such as Tel Megiddo, they said.

The items were used as decorations, attached to wooden furniture by nails in the 9th and 8th centuries BC.

The IAA said finding decorated artifacts made of ivory from this period is extremely rare. The Robbery Prevention Unit thinks they were excavated illegally in one of the biblical mounds in Samaria or in Northern Israel.

Documents seized from the suspect's home may shed light about his connections with antiquities robbers and unauthorized dealers, said the IAA.

"Unauthorized antiquities dealers encourage looters to go out and destroy ancient sites in search of finds for sale on the antiquities market," said IAA director Eli Eskosido. "In the name of greed, they plunder antiquity sites, removing the finds from their historical context, thus obscuring parts of human history."

At the end of the investigation, the case file will be transferred to the Antiquities Authority Legal Bureau, said the IAA, to examine the filing of an indictment for attempted trade in antiquities without a permit, failure to report the discovery of an antique, failure to register a collection and possession of property suspected of being stolen—criminal offenses, for which the statutory penalty is up to three years in prison.