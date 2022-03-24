The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Michael Steinhardt’s looted antiquities partially return to Israel

Several of the items being transferred to Israeli custody were originally looted from the West Bank.

By ASAF SHALEV/JTA
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 16:23
Michael Steinhardt speaks at the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York City, May 21, 2017. (photo credit: MICHAEL BROCHSTEIN/SOPA IMAGES/LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Michael Steinhardt speaks at the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York City, May 21, 2017.
(photo credit: MICHAEL BROCHSTEIN/SOPA IMAGES/LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

Eight of the looted artifacts that billionaire philanthropist Michael Steinhardt must return to Israel as part of a deal with prosecutors in New York are still missing.

That’s according to a press release on Tuesday from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announcing that $5 million in stolen antiquities previously belonging to Steinhardt are being repatriated to Israel, where Steinhardt is a prominent donor to cultural institutions.

Steinhardt, 81, is also one of the founders of Birthright, a program that offers young Jews in the diaspora free trips to Israel.

Three of the repatriated items were already on display at the Israel Museum, which years ago had borrowed them from Steinhardt. Israeli authorities on Tuesday took possession of an additional 28 artifacts. The repatriated antiquities include two 7,000-year-old gold masks valued at $500,000 and three even older stone masks worth $650,000.

Several of the items being transferred to Israeli custody were originally looted from the West Bank. One missing object, a fish-shaped amulet, will be handed over to the Palestinian Authority if and when it’s found.

“These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “My office is proud to once again return historic antiquities to where they rightfully belong.

The Steinhardt Museum of Natural History was originally created to look like a treasure chest but evolved into the current 'Noah's arch' like structure (credit: DAPHNA KRAUSE)The Steinhardt Museum of Natural History was originally created to look like a treasure chest but evolved into the current 'Noah's arch' like structure (credit: DAPHNA KRAUSE)

A multi-year criminal investigation, which included several search warrants served at Steinhardt’s home and office, turned up evidence that Steinhardt possessed numerous looted antiquities. While authorities have seized many of them, there are some they never managed to find. These include an ancient sword, seven ivory figurines and the fish-shaped amulet.

The repatriation is a result of a deal struck between prosecutors and Steinhardt in December. To avoid prosecution, Steinhardt agreed to surrender 180 items authorities say he acquired illegally in Israel and 10 other countries. He’s also prohibited from ever trading in antiquities again.

Steinhardt did not admit to wrongdoing in the agreement, and his lawyers have said that the dealers he bought the objects from deceived him about their legality.

Eitan Klein, deputy director of the theft prevention unit of the Israel Antiquities Authority, participated in a repatriation ceremony held by prosecutors in New York Tuesday.

“These antiquities are priceless for the State of Israel and its people,” Klein said in a statement. “They symbolize our rich and vast cultural heritage. Now, they are being returned to their rightful owners.”

According to previous reporting by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Klein’s agency had signed off on at least one of Steinhardt’s acquisitions.

Perhaps the most important of Steinhardt’s items from a Jewish perspective, the Heliodorus Stele is a stone slab bearing a royal decree from the period leading up to the Maccabean Revolt more than two thousand years ago. Steinhardt bought it from an antiquities trafficker in 2006 and proceeded to give it to the Israel Museum on a long-term loan.

The Israel Antiquities Authority was informed when the artifact was on the market and did not act to stop its sale. The agency also stood by after additional scrutiny by archaeologists revealed where the object was located before it was looted.

While some in Israel criticized the relationship between Steinhardt and the Israeli cultural institutions he supports in the wake of the revelations about his dealings in looted antiquities, many more Israeli figures seemed to come to his defense, arguing that his contributions to the country outweigh whatever he is alleged to have done.



Tags Israel new york archaeology diaspora jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by