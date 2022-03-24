Researchers decipher oldest known Hebrew inscription on ancient tablet

In Deuteronomy 27:15-26 Moses instructs the Levites to lead all the people of Israel from the top of Mount Ebal in a series of 11 curses against anyone who partakes in a variety of actions including making an idol, dishonoring their mother or father, or moving their neighbor’s boundary stone. In Joshua 8:30, Joshua builds an altar on Mount Ebal following his battle with Ai, makes a burnt offering to God, and repeats the curses of Moses.

Now, in a press conference on March 24 at the Lanier Theological Library in Houston, Texas the Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse inscription recovered on a small, folded lead tablet found on Mount Ebal.

In the 23-word English translation of the inscription, the word “curse” appears 10 times and the word “YHWH” appears twice, ABR said in their press announcement:

“Cursed, cursed, cursed—cursed by the God of YHWH, you will die cursed, cursed you will surely die, cursed by YHWH cursed, cursed, cursed."

The ancient Hebrew inscription consists of 40 letters and is centuries older than any known Hebrew inscription from ancient Israel, according to the press release.

The amulet, known as a defixio or curse tablet, came to light in December 2019 when Scott Stripling, ABR’s director of excavations and the director of the Archaeological Studies Institute at the Bible Seminary in Katy, Texas, led an ABR team to wet sift the discarded material from excavations conducted in 1982-1989 by the late Haifa University archaeology Professor Adam Zertal, a former head of the archaeology department at the university who discovered what has been called the altar of Joshua on Mount Ebal in the West Bank.

Researcher Zvi Koenigsberg, who assisted Zertal in the excavation of Joshua’s altar described in January 2022 the process of how the amulet was found in the many piles of dirt which had been left after the excavation. He said a group of Zertal’s friends moved them to a safe place where they could be inspected when the appropriate means of examining the dirt were developed.

Discovering the amulet contained something inside, the amulet was taken to a lab in Prague to perform sophisticated photographs that allow for the construction of a three-dimensional model for objects of that size.

Initially, he explained, they had discovered that the amulet contained ancient Hebrew script, a mark reminiscent of a lotus flower and the ancient Hebrew letter “Aleph.”

Stripling formed a collaboration with four scientists from the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic led by Daniel Vavrik, and two epigraphers, specialists in deciphering ancient texts, Gershon Galil of the University of Haifa and Pieter Gert van der Veen of Johannes-Gutenberg-Universitat Mainz.

The scientists used advanced tomographic scans to recover the hidden text to enable the deciphering of the proto-alphabetic inscription. Van der Veen described the process as tedious, with the researchers recovering letters and words on a day-by-day basis.

Galil almost immediately recognized the formulaic literary structure in the symmetry of the inscription where phrases are repeated in what is called chiastic parallelism, noted the press release

“These types of amulets are well known in the Hellenistic and Roman periods, but Zertal’s excavated pottery dated to the Iron Age 1 and Late Bronze Age, so logically the tablet derived from one of these earlier periods. Even so, our discovery of a Late Bronze Age inscription stunned me,” said Stripling in the press release.

Ivana Kumpova, Jaroslav Valach and Michal Vopalensky also were part of the collaborative team.

An academic, peer-reviewed article is in the process and will be published later this year.