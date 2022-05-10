Swiss treasure hunter uncovers Roman coin hoard

Sometime in the 4th century CE, during a fairly peaceful and politically and economically stable time during the rule of the Roman Empire in what is today Switzerland, someone buried a clay pot filled with coins in the border area between three Roman estates near the modern-day city of Bubendorf, in the northern canton of Basel-Landschaft.

The hoard of coins remained there undisturbed until seventeen centuries later, when amateur archaeologist Daniel Lüdin discovered them while surveying a forest area using a metal detector in September.

Practicing good citizenship, Lüdin covered his find and alerted the authorities at Archäologie Baselland who were able to excavate the pot in one complete block, which allowed the archaeologists to document the coins and expose them under laboratory conditions.

According to a statement from Archäologie Baselland which recently announced the results of their analysis, the uncovered hoard revealed 1,290 coins made of copper alloy with a very small amount of silver. This is equivalent to what would have been about two months’ earnings for a Roman soldier at that time, they said.

Their testing revealed that all the coins were minted during the reign of Emperor Constantine the Great who ruled from 306-337 CE and have images of the emperor and his relatives on the front. The latest specimens date from 332-335 CE.

Andreas Wahl from Archäologie Baselland carefully prepares the coin jar for the block salvage. (credit: ARCHAEOLOGY BASELLAND)

“It is a large amount of small change with modest purchasing power,” the archaeologists noted in the statement.

Many people during the late Roman period from the 3rd and 4th centuries buried their valuables in the ground to protect them during troubled times in civil war, military incursions by neighboring ethnic groups, or for safekeeping during periods of economic crises, they said.

But what makes this hoard unique, they said, is that it was buried precisely during a peaceful time and few such hidden treasures from that period have been found anywhere in the territory of the ancient Roman Empire.

But the question remains as to why the coins were buried but never recovered.

While personal motives which will always remain a mystery can’t be discounted, the archaeologists said the coins may have been kept there in a kind of a border sanctuary or as an offering or sacrifice to the gods.

Scientists at the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Testing and Research (EMPA) in Dübendorf used powerful computed tomography, which is similar to the CT scans used in medical procedures, to penetrate the contents of the pot in the tiniest millimeter layers. They discovered a surprising piece of cowhide separating the coins into two groups.

“One can only speculate about the sense and purpose of this subdivision. Were there two different owners at work here? The only thing that can currently be said with certainty is that the coins were collected in a short time and the pot was filled all at once,” the archaeologists said in the statement.

Another hoard of Roman coins was uncovered in an unusual way at the end of last year when a badger searching for food dug up over 90 coins in the La Cuesta cave in the Asturias region of northwest Spain.

A local resident discovered the coins and called in archaeologists, who ended up finding 209 pieces from between the 3rd and 5th centuries CE, the largest Roman hoard found in Spain to date, Spanish archaeologists reported in the Dec. 2021 issue of the Spanish language Journal of Prehistory and Archaeology of the University of Madrid. They noted that it was a period of political instability, perhaps during the time of the founding of the Kingdom of Asturias during the Late Roman period, when barbarians such as the Germanic Suebi, who attacked the Iberian peninsula in 409 CE, began arriving on the Roman Empire’s shores.

Dig director Alfonso Fanjul told CNN they believed the coins were hidden by refugees sheltering in the area from incursions by these barbarians, which during the Late Roman Empire referred to all peoples who did not have Greek or Roman traditions and who attacked the empire’s borders.