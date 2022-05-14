The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Secret tunnel reveals Assyrian god carvings with Aramaic inscriptions

The Aramaic inscriptions, largely illegible, seem upon first reading to be discussing local politics circa 794 BC.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 14, 2022 22:29
Celebration after a Royal Bull Hunt, Assyrian, 875–860 BCE, Kalhu (Nimrud), Northwest Palace, reign of Ashurnasirpal II, gypsum. British Museum, London. (photo credit: ALLAN GLUCK/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Celebration after a Royal Bull Hunt, Assyrian, 875–860 BCE, Kalhu (Nimrud), Northwest Palace, reign of Ashurnasirpal II, gypsum. British Museum, London.
(photo credit: ALLAN GLUCK/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A rare tunnel recently discovered at Başbük in south-eastern Turkey revealed artwork depicting eight gods, three of which were labeled with Aramaic inscriptions, according to a new study in Antiquity.

This is the first known example of a Neo-Assyrian-period rock relief with Aramaic inscriptions that featured "unique, regional iconographic variations and Aramean religious themes," according to the peer-reviewed study.

According to the study, the underground spaces were filled with sediment due to erosion, but once this was removed, the wall panel was revealed. It is on this rock face that carvings in an "Assyrianised style" depicted eight members of the Aramean pantheon, one after the other. Three of the figures are accompanied by Aramaic inscriptions.

All the humans in the drawings are seen in profile with either a half-body, a bust or only their heads visible.

The first drawing depicts Hadad, the storm and rain god in Canaanite and ancient Mesopotamian religions, recognized by his "triple lightning fork and circled star." 

The next was a goddess with a crescent and full moon headgear, suggesting that it may be Sin, the goddess of the moon in numerous Mesopotamian religions. Beside her stands the sun god Šamaš, "identified by his winged sun-disc crown."

The study identifies the style of art – namely, the "curved nose, emphasized eyebrows, prominent and almond-shaped eyes, the shape of the ears (wide above and narrow below), and the flat faces and rounded cheeks of the female deities" as being Assyrian-style figures. Meanwhile, it is the beards of the male gods that are shaped to be horizontal and sectioned "recall depictions of the rulers Assurnaṣirpal II and Shalmaneser III."

The Aramaic inscriptions, largely illegible, seem upon first reading to be discussing local politics circa 794 BC. It is difficult to know for sure at this point, though.

Aramaic is a Semitic language that originated among the Arameans in the ancient region of Syria – a relative of sorts of Hebrew, with several characters that overlap.

Four other gods in the carvings could not be clearly identified by researchers.

Untimely delays

Looters had initially attempted to reach the secret tunnel, according to criminal investigations by local authorities which discovered an artificial opening cut through the floor of the house above the tunnel.

Once a formal excavation was initiated, researchers managed to see into the chamber, within which they could see limestone bedrock with an entrance carved through. This led to a long descending staircase that spiraled down from an upper gallery.

Two months of excavations in 2018 led to a halt in the research out of concern over safety in the underground space, as it was unstable with age. The secret tunnel is now "under the legal protection of Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism."

The study states that excavations will resume after the site is made safe, hopefully after which the original entrance would be revealed.



