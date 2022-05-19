The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
1,800 rare coins, artifacts seized from illegal antiquities dealer - watch

In one of the most significant raids in recent times, the IAA seized stolen coins from the Bar Kochba Revolt, the Persian Period, the Second Temple Period and the reign of the Hasmoneans.

By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Published: MAY 19, 2022 09:52
Some of the coins seized from an illegal antiquities dealer in Modi'in.
Some of the coins seized from an illegal antiquities dealer in Modi'in.
(photo credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/IAA)

Rare coins bearing the name “Shimon,” the leader of the Bar Kochba revolt, were among some 1,800 coins, pottery plates with inscriptions, an ancient bronze figurine and antique rings seized by the Israel Antiquities Authority from the Modi’in home of a suspected illegal antiquities dealer this week.

In addition to several “Shimon” coins from the time of the Bar Kochba revolt, IAA inspectors with the assistance of police officers from the intelligence unit seized on Sunday coins made of silver from the Hellenistic period, bronze coins from the Roman period, as well as Jewish coins from various periods including the Persian period, the Second Temple period, the time of the Hasmonean reign and from the Great Revolt.

Antiquities seized from an illegal dealer in Modi'in

The raid, which was conducted with a judge’s order following suspicions that the man was trading in antiquities without a license, thwarted plans by the dealer to sell the antiquities abroad, said the IAA in a press release on May 19.

The IAA suspects the man of having traded illegally in antiquities allegedly without a license for a long time, covering his tracks and smuggling thousands of coins from Israel to countries abroad.

According to the press release, during the search IAA inspectors noted that some of the coins and other items still had fresh dirt on them, indicating that the objects had been recently unearthed from illegal excavation sites around the country.

Statue of the Greek god Hermes found in the home of an illegal antiquities dealer in Modi'in.

The IAA said this was one of the most significant stolen caches they had uncovered in recent time.

"It is heartbreaking to think of the many antiquities sites that were destroyed there to make money from merchants with heritage values," said IAA antiquities commissioner Ilan Haddad. "This is a history which belongs to all of us, which can no longer be restored."

A rare silver “shekel” coin, from the days of the Great Revolt in 67 AD was found in the suspect’s study. One face of the coin is decorated with a cluster of three pomegranates and the inscription “Holy Jerusalem,” and on the other side there is the inscription “Shekel Yisrael II” above a trophy decoration.

Some of the coins seized at the home of an illegal antiquities dealer in Modi'in.

The IAA said they believed the coin was in the middle of being cleaned as only half of it had been cleaned.

In another room of the house, they seized dozens of coins already in envelopes with addresses already written on them, ready for shipment abroad, said the IAA.

"The activity of the unit for the prevention of robbery in the Antiquities Authority, together with the Modi’in police, has prevented the smuggling of ancient items from Israel to foreign markets abroad,” said Haddad.

Rare ancient coins found in the home of an illegal antiquities dealer in Modi'in.

During his interrogation, the suspect admitted to illegal trade, smuggling hundreds of coins abroad and buying pirated coins from robbers and illegal traders in the Palestinian Territories, and bringing them into Israel illegally.

Coin of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai found at the home of an illegal antiquities dealer in Modi'in.

"The inspectors of the Antiquities Authority are struggling every day with the phenomenon of antiquities robbery and the illegal trade in antiquities,” said IAA director Eli Escozido. “The ancient finds belong to the state and the public. Each coin has a unique story through which you can learn about the history and the heritage of the country.”

He said unauthorized antiquities dealers who buy coins from antiquity thieves encourage such thefts, which removed the coins from their historical context.

A rare silver "shekel" coin, from the days of the Great Revolt in 67 AD, found in the home of an illegal antiquities dealer in Modi'in.

He said the IAA’s cooperation with other law enforcement agencies to prevent the illegal trade in antiquities will continue and in the coming weeks, the current investigation would be expanded to include those who provided the coins to the suspect.

Following the completion of the investigation, the case will be transferred to the legal department of the IAA to examine the filing of an indictment against him, said the IAA.



